WWE News Roundup: 40-year-old star has announced retirement, "Stupid" idea that was rejected by Becky Lynch, Grayson Waller on Edge's advice

Welcome to another exciting WWE News Roundup. Today's edition includes stories about big stars like Edge and Becky Lynch, to name a few.

In 2023, Lynch is undoubtedly one of the most high-profile competitors in the women's division. However, there have been ups and downs throughout her journey. One former WWE writer recently spoke about a "stupid" character idea for the WrestleMania main-eventer that was never greenlit for television.

Meanwhile, a former AEW star has discussed her in-ring future. The latest Roundup features more intriguing topics. So without further ado, let's begin.

#5 WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2023 match card

This year's Great American Bash event will take place tonight at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Texas. Carmelo Hayes and Tiffany Stratton, among others, are set to put their titles on the line.

The WWE show will also have a main roster feel, with Dominik Mysterio and Baron Corbin scheduled to wrestle. You can check out the full card for Great American Bash below:

Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa León, and Valentina Feroz vs. The Meta-Four (Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend)

NXT North American Championship match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali

Submission match for the NXT Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Thea Hail

NXT Tag Team Championship match: Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) (c) vs. The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo)

Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

Weapons Wild match: Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

NXT Championship match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

#4 Brandi Rhodes on wrestling retirement

For months, there has been speculation on whether Brandi Rhodes would join her husband, Cody, inside the WWE ring. But given her recent statement, it seems unlikely to happen anytime soon.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brandi conveyed that she has retired from in-ring competition:

"You know, not as an active competitor. For sure. [You've retired as a wrestler?] Yeah, I mean, it was really anticlimactic. But yes, I did. I just said you know what? Okay, well, we are either gonna do this the Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins way. And they are amazing for doing it, because I can't. It just was too hard, well, not too hard, but just something that I just didn't think would be the best for the family."

The 40-year-old star added:

"So, you know, we've gone a different route, and I've started business ventures on my own, and he's doing his thing, and we're just doing a couple of different things."

Between the ropes, Brandi Rhodes is best known for her matches in AEW. She mainly worked as a ring announcer in WWE under the moniker Eden Stiles.

#3 Roxanne Perez willing to headline WrestleMania with another WWE star

Roxanne Perez is already looking forward to bigger things outside of WWE NXT. The former champion feels she could headline The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania, with Cora Jade.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Perez explained:

"I would love to wrestle Cora Jade for years and years. One day, I truly feel we are going to be headlining WrestleMania. So, yeah, we are the future, and this is why everybody should be watching NXT because we are the stars of tomorrow."

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez already have an intriguing history as friends and foes on WWE television. Hopefully, they get to tell that story in front of bigger audiences, should the two women join the main roster for good at some point.

#2 Freddie Prinze Jr. on the WWE idea that Becky Lynch rejected

Did you know that Becky Lynch going bald was an idea that never made it to television?

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently gave the details on how Lynch reacted upon hearing the suggestion. On the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer said:

"When I was with Becky, they didn't know what to do with her, and there was a writer who pitched, 'What if we have you just shave your head and act like you're having a breakdown?' Becky was like, 'No!' It was even going to like move forward; they were like, no, I don't think that's a cool idea."

Prinze Jr. continued:

"This writer pitched, and she was like, 'I'm not going to shave my head; what are you talking about?' It never happened because Becky stood her ground and was like, 'I'm not doing that,' and they never did it."

As far as current storylines go, Shotzi sports a bald look. The WWE SmackDown star changed her appearance to support her sister, who is battling liver cancer.

Clearly, the aforementioned angle has depth to it. But Lynch's situation seemed different. Freddie Prinze Jr. added:

"I remember me and Becky talking about how stupid of an idea that is. What would it change about you if you shaved your hair? How would that be a story anybody gets on board? But it appears to be working with Shotzi."

#1 Grayson Waller reveals Edge's advice for him

Grayson Waller could have a significant future in WWE, judging by how he has been booked on the main roster thus far.

For his in-ring debut on SmackDown, the Australian faced Edge in Madison Square Garden. Waller went on to lose the match. However, it was still a big moment for him.

During a recent episode of the Out of Character podcast, Waller highlighted the advice he received from Edge before their WWE bout:

"I think the main thing is he said to enjoy it. I think a lot of times, we get caught up in what this is. Sometimes, you're looking back on what you did rather than staying in the moment. I thought that was really strong advice. There were a few moments there during the match where I kinda just stopped and looked out."

Even after his match against Edge, Waller keeps getting a weekly popularity boost. He recently played a supporting role in Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's ongoing feud. Read more about it here.

Would you like to see Grayson Waller vs. Roman Reigns in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.