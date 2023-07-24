WWE News Roundup: Multi-time champion has officially quit the company, Huge rematch confirmed for Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley on Randy Orton

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will look at some stories about top names like Brock Lesnar, Rhea Ripley, and more.

As this year's SummerSlam event inches closer, a significant development in Lesnar's current feud was recently confirmed. The Beast Incarnate will appear at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Not too long ago, Rhea Ripley highlighted an exciting possibility for The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, a former champion's comments have indicated that he is no longer part of the company.

With a few more intriguing topics ahead, let's get started with today's Roundup.

#5 Brock Lesnar's next WWE match

The WWE feud between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will continue with a third singles clash. Thus far, the two men have earned one victory over each other.

The next bout will take place at SummerSlam on August 5, 2023, as confirmed during the latest episode of WWE RAW. Lesnar returned to the red brand on July 17 and accepted Rhodes' challenge for a showdown at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While the match has been announced, rumors suggest a stipulation could also be added to their upcoming contest.

#4 Details on Eric Young leaving WWE

A few months ago, it was reported that former NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young had returned to WWE at the end of 2022. The 43-year-old did not appear on screen soon after, so fans wondered when he would enter a storyline.

It's safe to say that Young will not make his televised comeback to the company anytime soon. Recent reports suggested that he asked for his release back in April 2023. This became more apparent when the veteran appeared during IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary event on July 15.

In an interview with Mike Johnson, Young even stated his reasons for leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. The multi-time champion in IMPACT Wrestling did not want to work with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

"I signed up for one thing, and it turned into something completely different. Personally, professionally, and more importantly for me, morally, I just couldn't work there anymore." Eric Young continued, "If you're a wrestling fan and you know what's going on, it was not a super difficult choice for me, to be honest. It was a dream come true, going back, the contract was fantastic, and all this other stuff. What I was poised to do on the TV show was excellent, but in the end, I would have had to answer to somebody that I'm just not willing to do."

#3 Dutch Mantell gets honest about the LA Knight movement

LA Knight is undoubtedly WWE's hottest star on the rise. While fans have voiced their support for him in every way, the 40-year-old is yet to receive a top-tier push from the company.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell addressed this topic after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown:

"Listen, fans are arbitrators of who they want. Not me, not you, not anybody else. Even the creative. They can sit back there, and if they don't hear those fans say, 'Yeah,' everybody heard it loud and clear tonight about LA Knight. Let's put a rocket on his a** and just let him go."

On July 21, Knight lost to Rey Mysterio in a high-profile four-way match. Interestingly, the setback only amplified fan support for the SmackDown star.

#2 Idea for a Randy Orton + Rhea Ripley alliance in WWE

Rhea Ripley is not shy about putting male superstars in their place, even if a physical confrontation is in the cards. On the other hand, Randy Orton has attacked women in various WWE segments throughout his career.

Fans often wish to see the two competitors interact on screen, and now, Ripley also seems open to the idea judging by her recent comments. But could a potential storyline see Orton joining forces with The Judgment Day member instead of him having a confrontation?

In a recent Q&A session on UP NXT, Ripley mentioned the kayfabe scenario:

"People on social media, they keep throwing this one person’s name at me, hoping that he’d come and put me in my place. So my choice [to join The Judgment Day] would be Randy Orton because ain’t no one hitting Mami with an RKO. Mami is always right, and Mami is always on top. Randy Orton will be a part of my Judgment Day, and he’d be a step below Mami."

#1 Samu Anoa'i on his cousin Roman Reigns feuding with The Usos

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are set to continue their family feud in a high-stakes match at SummerSlam 2023. At the event, Uso will challenge Reigns for recognition as The Tribal Chief and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ahead of the bout, Samu Anoa'i spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter — in character — about the conflict between the cousins:

"It's a division in the family that I don't like. We should never be divided, so it's just gonna be something that we're gonna have to wait and see how it hashes out."

Should Jey Uso finally dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

