WWE News Roundup: Major name's return confirmed? Huge dream match idea featuring Charlotte Flair, Note on 19-man bout that included Randy Orton

In 2023, the women's wrestling scene undoubtedly boasts several top-tier stars. Charlotte Flair is on that list of big names, and an AEW talent recently expressed her desire to face The Queen.

Not too long ago, wrestling executive Jack Kilby spoke about a former United States Champion amid WWE return rumors. We will also look at some other intriguing topics in today's Roundup. So let's begin.

#5. Carlito's WWE status

While Carlito has made sporadic appearances for WWE in recent years, the veteran never re-signed with the company for a proper run. However, things have seemingly changed on that front.

Reports indicate that Carlito is already under a new contract with the promotion. Great North Wrestling EVP Jack Kilby discussed the topic during his appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast.

The wrestling executive said that Carlito was booked for a GNW event. However, the former United States Champion's WWE re-signing led to the cancellation of those plans.

"The issue with Carlito was after the tremendous ovation that he received in the Backlash pay-per-view, I would say he had the pop of the night there and just tremendous physical condition along with his charisma that he's always brought to the table; it was kind of a race for the indies to sign Carlito for an appearance before what a lot considered was inevitable would happen, and that would be re-signing with WWE," said Kilby. "And unfortunately by the time we locked him down for September the 15th. We went through the process of arranging his appearance. He was going to be in a high-profile match."

Kilby continued:

"To his credit, as soon as he found out that the ink was dry on the Titan Sports contract, he said that he would love to do the show and would love to work for Great North Wrestling in the future should the opportunity present itself. But he'd be in a breach of contract if he didn't pull out, which everybody understands that that's big, that's where the money's made, and this is an industry where money is the final arbiter. So, no hard feelings at all. He gave us plenty of notice."

Following Carlito's return to WWE, it will be interesting when he makes his on-screen comeback.

#4. Seth Rollins willing to face his 2022 rival in a huge rematch

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins wants to face Cody Rhodes again. The two had a significant feud last year, with Rhodes winning all three singles encounters between them.

Speaking to USA Today, Rollins claimed that The American Nightmare would not stand a chance against him in a rematch:

"I would love for Cody Rhodes [to] come try to take it from me. If he can survive Brock Lesnar, I would love for him to try to. I'm better than I've ever been; he don't stand a chance."

For now, Rhodes will likely face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5. He recently issued a challenge to The Beast Incarnate during WWE RAW.

#3. Charlotte Flair is a top AEW star's dream opponent

Britt Baker is a big fan of Charlotte Flair. During her appearance on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, the AEW star picked The Queen as someone she would love to face inside the squared circle:

"I always say I would love to have a match with Charlotte Flair," said Baker. "I think she’s one of the best that’s ever done it."

Baker continued with her praise for Flair:

"No matter what you say about her, she’s always proving people wrong. And I think she, it’s very admirable. Her attitude, her poise is everything about her."

#2. Backstage note on a WWE match from 2008 featuring Randy Orton

On the March 17, 2008, edition of RAW, John Cena and Randy Orton teamed up against 17 other stars in a handicap elimination match. One of the competitors in the bout, Gene Snitsky, spoke about the experience during a recent interview.

Snitsky joined Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, stating that the aforementioned WWE encounter was not easy to put together:

"I just remember the nightmare of trying to set it up. With that many guys involved, it's almost like a Royal Rumble. Everybody had their spot, everybody had their time. I always joke around with the guys at the shop, 'I have trouble remembering what I did yesterday, I don't know how I remembered that stuff back then.'"

Despite 19 WWE stars being involved, the match lasted just under nine minutes and ended via disqualification in Cena and Orton's favor.

#1 Montez Ford has a big dream

Jay Carson @UceyJayCarson



#WWERaw If Montez Ford ever goes full blown singles HE WILL BE A STAR

As a former NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Montez Ford is clearly a major player when it comes to two-on-two action. The Street Profits member has also been touted as the next big singles star. However, it remains to be seen when that expectation turns into reality.

While speaking to USA Today not too long ago, Ford highlighted his goal as a solo competitor in WWE:

"As a kid, I’ve always had a dream to become WWE champion, and you can’t do that as a tag team wrestler. You can be a part of a tag team, but it’s just me out there. That’s always been a dream of mine, and that’s one of the things I’m always looking forward to, training for."

Ford is part of SmackDown, where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could be on his radar, judging by the comments above. United States Champion Austin Theory is the other male singles titleholder for the blue brand.

