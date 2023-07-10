WWE News Roundup: Major star's name officially changed? Triple H receives an angry message, Roman Reigns' emotional moment

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. Today's edition revolves around a few big names, including Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Stephanie McMahon, among others.

Not too long ago, a WWE RAW star received an intriguing addition to his in-ring name. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was not too keen on the change and sent a public message to Triple H about it.

On the SmackDown side of things, Roman Reigns' Bloodline saga has been on a hot streak. While The Tribal Chief is often ruthless and cunning on screen, the cameras recently captured him and his cousin in a heartfelt moment backstage.

We will also look at some other interesting topics in today's Roundup. So let's get started.

#5 WWE's change to the Dominik Mysterio name on RAW

During the July 3rd episode of Monday Night RAW, Rey Mysterio's son took on Seth Rollins in the main event. As seen in the tweet above, WWE advertised him as 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio, similar to how his opponent is often called Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The Judgment Day member went on to lose the match via disqualification. However, the name change undoubtedly indicates that higher-ups remain confident in pushing his heel character on television.

#4 Dutch Mantell's reaction to 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell WTF?? @WWE just blatantly ripped off my DIRTY name by now calling Dominick Misterio, Dirty Dominick? That doesn’t even sound right. There’s only one DIRTYMAN and it’s Dirty Dutch Mantell. Thanks WWE for being so original. Bastages. @WSI_YouTube WTF?? @WWE just blatantly ripped off my DIRTY name by now calling Dominick Misterio, Dirty Dominick? That doesn’t even sound right. There’s only one DIRTYMAN and it’s Dirty Dutch Mantell. Thanks WWE for being so original. Bastages. @WSI_YouTube https://t.co/SNBZGavoU2

Dutch Mantell is not the biggest fan of the 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio moniker. The wrestling veteran — also known as 'Dirty' Dutch Mantell — expressed his frustrations via Twitter, as seen above.

In a follow-up tweet, he tagged WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Executive Chairman Vince McMahon:

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell @VinceMcMahon @WSI_YouTube The name “Dirty Dutch” is legendary. @WWE just like a thief in the night decided to bestow the Dirty moniker on Dominick Misterio. If they really wanted to be original, they would have called him Sucio which is Spanish for Dirty. Thanks @TripleH The name “Dirty Dutch” is legendary. @WWE just like a thief in the night decided to bestow the Dirty moniker on Dominick Misterio. If they really wanted to be original, they would have called him Sucio which is Spanish for Dirty. Thanks @TripleH, @VinceMcMahon @WSI_YouTube https://t.co/8oK4QoZv9A

Mantell also criticized Triple H during his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk:

"Hey, thanks, Paul [Levesque]. Thanks, Triple H. Thanks, Vince [McMahon]. Thanks, Endeavor. If you're going to steal, at least why didn't you put a call? Just a heads-up call. 'Hey, we want to call him this because he [Dominik Mysterio] needs something.' No, he don't need nothing. That Dirty is not going to help him a bit at all." [1:27 - 1:52]

You can view the Smack Talk video below, where Mantell stated that Dominik has "a hell of a name to live up to."

#3 Could Stephanie McMahon return to WWE following her resignation?

Earlier this year, Stephanie McMahon resigned as co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE. Her departure came after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to the company.

While she seems to be enjoying time away from World Wrestling Entertainment, it remains to be seen if a comeback could happen at some point down the line. Former WWE star Rene Dupree believes that Stephanie McMahon will eventually return. On his Cafe de Rene podcast, the 39-year-old said:

"Soon? I don't know. But coming back? Definitely. F**k, yeah." Dupree continued, "Remember when we thought Shane [McMahon] was gone after Vince [McMahon] f**king sent him home, then he shows up at WrestleMania."

#2 Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's emotional backstage moment

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Solo looking emotional after the Bloodline Civil War match #MITB Solo looking emotional after the Bloodline Civil War match #MITB https://t.co/NAkp1GcKKT

This year's Money in the Bank was certainly a newsworthy event. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa went to war against The Usos in a high-profile clash that featured The Tribal Chief's downfall.

WWE released behind-the-scenes photos from the event not too long ago. As you can see in the tweet above, Reigns shared a heartfelt embrace with Sikoa.

Clearly, the Anoa'i family cousins share a strong bond in real life, despite all the storyline tension on SmackDown.

#1 Tommy Dreamer's idea for Cody Rhodes' WWE future

Could Damian Preist dethrone potential WWE World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes?

While Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion on RAW, Priest recently won the Money in the Bank briefcase. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has suggested an idea where Rhodes could become the new titleholder by defeating Rollins.

However, The American Nightmare's reign might not last long in that scenario, thanks to Priest. During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said:

"I don't think you even need to go there [Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes] again. I think Cody can go off, and if I am gonna do it with Cody, I would do maybe Cody-Seth [Rollins], and then once Cody wins it, take it away from him and have the Money in the Bank cash-in."

Tommy Dreamer explained that the aforementioned setback could add more depth to Rhodes' world championship pursuit:

"And then you're messing with Cody again, which will continue to keep Cody as the top, top star that keeps on getting scr*wed over from the ultimate goal."

Should Cody Rhodes dethrone Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

