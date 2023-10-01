Rhea Ripley to penalize Dominik Mysterio following title loss at NXT No Mercy 2023? The Judgment Day is not at all pleased

Rhea Ripley keeps an eye on The Judgment Day even during her time away from WWE television.

Dominik Mysterio may be under fire by his teammates for losing his NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. The 26-year-old faced Trick Williams in an intense match. It seems like the young Mysterio got himself into trouble with WWE personnel following RAW this week. The Judgment Day has been engaged in a rivalry that escalated from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to the addition of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. They were all throwing hits and punches at each other on the closing of the red brand this week. Security and officials ran out to separate the stars, but it seemed Dominik Mysterio hit a referee in anger.

Following his title loss, many are speculating that it had something to do with the incident. Rhea Ripley was furious with the championship changing hands and took to Twitter to express her anger. Additionally, Damian Priest also shared his thoughts on the matter.

To avoid punishment or fines to keep Mysterio off television, The Judgment Day could prevent him from appearing alongside them for a few matches and events. They could also replace him with JD McDonagh for the time being, given their love-hate relationship with the 33-year-old.

You can check out Rhea Ripley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio won the North American Championship in July this year after defeating Wes Lee. Following this, Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Payback, enabling every member of The Judgment Day to have a championship and assert their dominance in WWE.

Rhea Ripley has kept a stern check on The Judgment Day during her time away

Following Nia Jax's return and attack on RAW, Rhea Ripley is out of in-ring action due to bruised ribs. However, that has not kept her from keeping a close eye on what her teammates have been doing in her absence.

The Eradicator has always been Dominik Mysterio's cheerleader, and even assisting him in matches. She has Damian Priest and Finn Balor's interests at heart. Despite being away from WWE television, the Women's World Champion ensures that The Judgment Day continues to be dominant.

Meanwhile, there is no update on Ripley's recovery period and as to when she will return to RAW. Her former real-life ally Raquel Rodriguez was vying for the Women's World Championship, but she too was injured by Nia Jax.

What repercussions do you think could arise among The Judgment Day members following Dominik's title loss at NXT No Mercy? Sound off in the comments section below!