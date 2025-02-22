WWE News Roundup - Former world champion has officially left the company amid absence; Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock happening at WrestleMania 41?

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup and well, it's a loaded one. The Rock's return has sparked lots of chatter, with a lot of backstage rumors going around. The Hollywood icon may have confirmed whether he will have a match at WrestleMania 41.

We also have an update on Randy Orton. Meanwhile, a popular superstar's WWE contract has reportedly expired, with no indication of a renewal. So, without further ado, let's get into today's stories!

#1. The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41?

The Rock's WWE return was an eventful affair, with his appearance being the centerpiece of last night's episode of SmackDown. The Final Boss announced that WrestleMania 42 will be taking place in New Orleans, but that wasn't all. He called out Cody Rhodes and made him an offer.

Promising the world to him and his family, The Rock proposed for The American Nightmare to be his corporate champion. The vibe of the promo seemed to indicate something bigger was happening, with Rhodes set to make a decision at Elimination Chamber.

However, that something bigger will not be a match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock. Speaking at the press conference after SmackDown, The Final Boss suggested that his storyline with the Undisputed WWE Champion won't necessarily lead to a match between the two:

"In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, is it’s not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match. I think to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling and off-putting thing ‘he wants his soul’, what does that mean? I loved every moment," said The Rock.

We can rule out a showdown between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, as a result. However, that doesn't mean The Final Boss won't be involved in the main event in another capacity.

#2. Update on Randy Orton from ex-WWE star Matt Riddle

Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since November when he took a Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens in the middle of the ring. The Viper has remained off SmackDown reportedly due to non-storyline reasons that aren't publicly known.

However, there has been a positive update on Orton. His former tag team partner, Matt Riddle, recently spoke about their time together in RK-Bro during an interview on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. The former WWE star revealed that they are still friends and that Randy Orton was "doing good."

"I wrestle with a lot of friends and colleagues that I get along with, but for some reason when we—backstage, on stage, hanging out with amigos, we had a vibe. It's a thing, you know. And you know, I still keep in touch with Randy. Not as much as either one of us probably would like to, because he and I have got a lot going on. But I know he's doing good," Riddle said.

#3. Carmella's WWE contract has expired

Carmella is no longer a WWE Superstar. Her contract with the company has expired, with Fightful Select and PWN both initially reporting it. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been away from television for nearly two years, giving birth to her son in November 2023.

Carmella has been battling drop foot following her pregnancy and as of now, there is zero indication that she will return to the ring. The former Money in the Bank winner subtly confirmed the news herself on her official Instagram handle.

