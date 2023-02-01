WWE News Roundup: Former world champion requested to win the Royal Rumble but was denied, Details on Sami Zayn's backstage heat with 6-time champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

Jey Uso walked out on The Bloodline after the group attacked Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble. After Zayn hit Reigns with a chair, he dropped the weapon and apologized to The Usos. However, Jimmy Uso responded with a superkick and proceeded to beat him down. While Zayn has become immensely popular with fans, he wasn't always very popular in the locker room:

#3. Dax Harwood on his heat with Sami Zayn in WWE

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has spoken about his animosity with Sami Zayn from when the two had started together for WWE tryouts in 2012. Speaking on his podcast, FTR with Dax, he recalled the incident when he found Zayn being disrespectful towards him and giving him orders. He said that he did not like Sami at the time. He explained the incident:

''We were in a hotel together and cops came and started knocking on our doors and he and I, almost simultaneously, opened the door at the same time and he said, 'You know where this guy is' and I said, 'No, I don't know where this guy is'. 'Well, you need to find out where he is and he slammed the door'.''

Harwood stated that he was very upset after the incident and didn't like the way the former IC Champion gave him instructions on what to do. The AEW star said that he got offended and thought that Zayn had no right to instruct him regardless of whether he had been an ROH World Champion.

#2. Kurt Angle praises Seth Rollins

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had words of praise for Seth Rollins while speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. The former WWE Champion said that he is a big fan of Rollins and his current flamboyant character. He also stated that he believes Rollins should be in the spot that Roman Reigns is:

"I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character he's doing right now. The flamboyant thing. He is such a great wrestler. Such a great talent. I know the company has utilized him a lot in the past couple of years, but I think they don't utilize him enough. I think this guy should be where Roman Reigns is, on top all the time."

Seth Rollins has been acknowledged as the workhorse of the company. Despite being a former WWE and Universal Champion, he has never main-evented WrestleMania. Interestingly, he started his WWE journey at the same time as Roman Reigns when the two debuted as part of The Shield.

#1. Mick Foley was refused the chance to win the Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion Mick Foley wanted to win the Royal Rumble in 2004 and unify the two World Championships at WrestleMania 20. However, Vince McMahon was not keen on the idea and refused Foley's request. Chris Benoit ended up winning the match that year and then went on to hold the World Championship at WrestleMania. Here's what Foley said on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha:

"I said, 'I'd like to enter the Rumble and win it, and because I'm technically not a SmackDown or a RAW guy, I would like to challenge both champions to a three-way match, win that at 'Mania, and become the Undisputed Champion.' And without even blinking, Vince just replies, 'I have no interest whatsoever in doing that.'"

Foley had returned to WWE in 2004 and had an iconic feud with Randy Orton that year. Despite having retired earlier, The Hardcore Legend helped establish Orton as a future star by having one of his most memorable hardcore matches against The Viper.

