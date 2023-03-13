WWE News Roundup: Former world champion uncertain about WWE future, The Undertaker got into an argument with Vince McMahon, Dream Brock Lesnar tag team

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the latest top news stories from WWE.

A former world champion has commented on his WWE future, revealing that his return to the ring is uncertain as of now. The Undertaker revealed details about getting into an argument with Vince McMahon last year following the latter's major decision. A top RAW star has teased teaming up with Brock Lesnar in what would be a "dream tag team".

Let's dive straight into the daily News Roundup. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#3 Big E comments on his WWE future

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action for almost a year now after suffering a neck injury during an episode of SmackDown last year.

The New Day star recently shared an update on his condition during an interview with TMZ Sports, stating that he's able to live a normal life again. The New Day Member mentioned how lucky he was as the injury could have been a lot worse.

Big E further mentioned that he's uncertain about his wrestling future. He'll wait for the scans and reports before coming to any conclusion, but added that he'll be at peace with whatever happens.

"I think I'll be at peace with whatever happens. Whether I can wrestle again I'll be at peace with that, if I can't wrestle again, so be it," said Big E.

Big E became a huge singles star in 2021 when he got the mega-push - winning the Money in the Bank match and then cashing in to become the WWE Champion. His injury came at a very unfortunate time ahead of WrestleMania 38 as he looked set to be a prominent name in WWE's main event picture.

#2 The Undertaker got into an argument with Vince McMahon after the latter's retirement

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Undertaker and Vince McMahon embrace in an emotional Hall of Fame induction for the WWE legend The Undertaker and Vince McMahon embrace in an emotional Hall of Fame induction for the WWE legend ❤️ https://t.co/bVHVHKhu73

The Undertaker shares a very close and personal bond with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The Phenom was even inducted into the Hall of Fame last year by Mr. McMahon himself.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker revealed how he and Vince got into an argument when the latter told him about his plans to step away from WWE. The Undertaker thought that Vince was messing around with him as he refused to believe his decision.

"He called me the day before he announced it and we got in an argument because I thought he was ribbing me. I said, ‘There’s no way. There is absolutely no way you’re stepping away.’ He was like, ‘No, this is what I’m going to do.’ I’m like, 'Why are you [bleeped] with me? This is me.’ We ended up going at it a little bit. Finally, I was like, ‘All right. Okay.’ Sure enough, the next day, Vince resigned, but I knew there’s no way he’d stay away."

Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as CEO and Chairman last year in July after a series of allegations against him. However, he has now returned to his role as the Chairman of the company to reportedly help with a potential WWE sale.

#1 Top RAW star teases teaming up with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most dominating stars in the history of the company. What will happen if he decides to team-up with a fellow heavyweight and a fierce rival?

Monday Night RAW star Bobby Lashley recently spoke on Sony Sports Network's show, Next Stop Hollywood, and teased a potential team-up with The Beast Incarnate.

"This is completely farfetched on a whole different angle. I thought me and Brock, we fight a lot against each other, what if we were on the same team? We'll be like the modern-day Road Warriors. It'll probably be fun. The crowd will probably get off on watching us go through dismantling people together. That would be pretty interesting."

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been in a long feud since last year. The two have faced each other on multiple occasions, the most recent one being at the Elimination Chamber. However, their feud seems far from over and we might see the two lock horns again soon.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : Do you want to see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley as a tag team? Yes No 0 votes