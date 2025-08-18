  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE News Roundup: Former World Heavyweight Champion shockingly announces retirement; legend reacts, Gunther in Trouble? Randy Orton fails again

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Aug 18, 2025 13:46 GMT
Randy Orton and Gunther! (Images from WWE.com)
Welcome to the August 18 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will explore topics related to Gunther and Randy Orton, among others.

Also, a former World Heavyweight Champion recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition, which generated a reaction from veteran Dutch Mantell. Let's check it out without any further delay:

#4. Teddy Long believes Gunther has created a problem for himself

Gunther is famous for his brutal Chops, which he uses a lot during his matches. However, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that the Ring General has created a problem for himself by using the move as it was also used by Ric Flair, and thus, can't be the Austrian's signature move.

Here's a full quote from Long, who recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine:

"It's kinda hard, you know, to do the chops and not think about Flair. That's been his deal through his whole entire career... I am sure both of you guys have noticed it when some guy is in their chopping, you hear people howling woo. So sometimes... Some guy's signature move or whatever, sometime that's not a good thing to do. So I don't know, I think Gunther should have just developed something on his own, when people would think Gunther and not anybody else."
Gunther is known for his hard-hitting wrestling style. The Ring General is one of the dominating pro wrestlers currently and has even defeated opponents with his Chops.

#3. Triple H confirms The Undertaker's new role in WWE

The Undertaker has remained a part of WWE in non-wrestling roles since hanging up his boots. Triple H recently revealed that the Deadman played a big role in AAA being under the company's umbrella.

“If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that," said Triple H.
WWE recently acquired AAA, and it seems like The Undertaker was one of the "driving forces" behind the move. The company hosted Triplemania XXXIII this past weekend, where names such as Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio were present.

#2. Dutch Mantell comments on former world champion's retirement

Former World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) recently announced his retirement. Dutch Mantell, who was Swagger's manager during their time in WWE, commented on the same on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast.

Mantell noted that the former AEW star was getting "sick" of the business:

"I think he was getting sick of the business even when I was with him, and then he went to AEW, and they did absolutely zip with him," Mantell said. "They did nothing with him. I guess he made pretty good money. How long was he there? Three years? He made money, which is the purpose if you're gonna have a wrestling position somewhere. Make money with it. I don't know, but I think he was getting tired of it when I was with him in WWE."
Jake Hager was a part of WWE for over a decade. He joined AEW in 2019 but left the company last year.

#1. Randy Orton fails to prank Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton has been trying to prank his close friend Cody Rhodes over the last few weeks. However, the Legend Killer once again failed in his attempt as his replacement shampoo bottle for Cody was used by someone else.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are two of the closest friends in WWE. However, a feud between them has been hinted at on multiple occasions.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
