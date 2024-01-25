WWE News Roundup: Former WWE Champion confirmed to be part of the Royal Rumble match; 46-year-old star's retirement update, The Rock issues statement

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champions Kofi Kingston, The Rock and John Cena.

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner and this year's match is going to be unexpected. While some fans believe CM Punk will win, reports are suggesting that Gunther will win. An interesting update was made regarding the match by the company. Apart from that we will also take a look at John Cena and The Rock's future with the company.

1) John Cena speaks about his retirement match in WWE

Cena addressed the issue of his retirement in a public statement during the recent episode of Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive. While being interviewed by Logan, Cena was questioned about the possibility of having another match, especially considering the events of his last one in Saudi Arabia. The 16-time World Champion provided a comprehensive response during the discussion.

"So, yes," in one word, Cena confirmed that his in-ring career is not over just yet. "I hope so. I am not officially done. I know that I'm close but. I'm close. I can feel it. Like, especially seeing you [Logan Paul] out there doing incredible stuff, and, just our talent now.''

Cena had previously stated that he would likely retire at the age of 50. And now he has expressed his desire to wrestle his retirement match in the United Kingdom. If the company can manage to stage WrestleMania in the UK in the next three years, then it would likely be his last match.

2) The Rock makes a statement after becoming board member of TKO

The Rock shared a positive message on social media following his expanded role in the company. Expressing gratitude to the New York Stock Exchange, he conveyed his honour in joining the Board of Directors at TKO Group Holdings. The seasoned veteran emphasized his readiness to embark on new responsibilities, as highlighted in his post below.

"Thank you @NYSE My honor to join the @TKOGrp Board of Directors, ring the iconic bell and open the market. Now the fun part, we get to work," he wrote.

The Great One rang the opening bell of the NY Stock Exchange along with Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Triple H, and others. His new role within WWE has led to speculation that he will become a regular in WWE and his potential clash against Roman Reigns seems more plausible now.

3) Kofi Kingston is confirmed to be part of the Royal Rumble

WWE has officially announced the participation of former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Senior Money in the Bank Damian Priest in the Men's Royal Rumble. The RAW Superstars secured their spots during Monday's go-home show, and confirmation has now been made by the company.

Kofi Kingston will be making his 16th appearance as a Royal Rumble participant this year. Although he has never won the match, his unique abilities have turned him into a must-see performer during the match. Fans are eagerly anticipating which new trick he will pull out of his hat this year.