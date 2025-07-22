  • home icon
  • WWE News Roundup: Four-time champion won't wrestle again, Rhea Ripley responds to Nia Jax, Braun Strowman shares impressive statistic

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 22, 2025 14:39 GMT
Nia Jax and Braun Strowman! (Photos from WWE.com)
Welcome to the July 22 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will look at topics around Nia Jax and Braun Strowman, among others.

Also, a major name has made it clear that he is done with in-ring action and won't be returning to the squared circle. Let's check it out along with last night's RAW results.

#1. WWE RAW Results

We are less than two weeks away from the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. The buildup for the same continued on the red brand, where Gunther came face-to-face with CM Punk. Roman Reigns also confronted Paul Heyman and his faction, while Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky got the better of Naomi and Secret Hervice.

Here are the complete results from the show:

  • Sheamus def. Rusev
  • LWO def. The New Day & American Made
  • The Judgment Day def. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship
  • Karrion Kross def. Sami Zayn
  • Stephanie Vaquer def. IYO SKY via DQ

#2. Braun Strowman shares an impressive statistic

While Braun Strowman may not be with WWE anymore, the Monster of All Monsters was once a prominent part of the company. The former Universal Champion recently highlighted an impressive stat from Elimination Chamber 2019, where he wrestled Baron Corbin in a No Disqualification match.

Strowman boasted the event's success, as WWE sold 10,297 tickets for the show and generated nearly $823k in revenue.

#3. Rhea Ripley involved in a hilarious exchange with Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley teamed up with Iyo Sky at last weekend's live events to take on Naomi and Nia Jax. During one of the shows, Mami pinned the Irresistible Force in her signature pretzel style, which led the latter to announce that she would be getting a pregnancy test done.

The former Women's World Champion responded to the same with a hand-on-face smiling emoticon, acknowledging her co-worker's humor.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer confirms he won't wrestle again

It has been the year of comebacks in WWE as John Cena, Goldberg, Trish Stratus, and Nikki Bella made their in-ring returns. However, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash made it clear that he won't be joining the list as he is done with in-ring action:

"Nobody ever asked me [about retirement match]. I'll say no...No, I wouldn't even get in the ring. Once you're done, I'm not getting [back in the ring]. I just love, I posted something the other day of me lifting weights, and somebody said, 'Looks like you got another one.' Dude, doing eight reps with a couple of 100 pounds on, it's not getting in [the ring]," he said.

Nash was a major name in the pro wrestling world during the 90s and early 2000s. He returned to the global juggernaut for a brief run in 2011, during which he had a feud with CM Punk and Triple H.

