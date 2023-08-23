WWE News Roundup: Huge name set to make his in-ring return, Support pours in for Dakota Kai, Veteran wants Goldberg to be at AEW's All In

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece revolves around top names like former Universal Champion Goldberg, Dakota Kai, and John Cena.

Former world champion John Cena had his last match against Austin Thoery at WrestleMania 39. Although The Champ lost to the young superstar, the win seemingly did not help Theory get over with the audience. Cena is set to return next month. Besides that, we will also take a look at the possibility of Goldberg joining AEW.

#3 John Cena set to return to WWE

Expand Tweet

John Cena will return to the Stamford-based company on the September 1, 2023, episode of SmackDown. He is also scheduled to attend the Superstar Spectacle event, which will take place in Hyderabad, India, on September 8.

It has now been confirmed that the former WWE Champion will make his in-ring return at the show. Here's what Cena said posted about his upcoming match in India.

''Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #SmackDown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in India."

Cena's opponent for Superstar Spectacle hasn't been announced yet. However, fans can learn more about the veteran's upcoming match when he returns on SmackDown. Indian fans are excited to see the former world champion's in-ring return and are curious to know who their beloved superstar will take on at the show.

#2 Support pours in for Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai is getting support

Dakota Kai recently shared on social media that her grandmother had passed away. Numerous stars, including Natalya, Zelina Vega, Nikkita Lyons, Thea Hail, Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce), and others, sent encouraging messages on Instagram in the wake of Kai's loss.

Last year, Dakota Kai returned to WWE during SummerSlam, forming a new faction with IYO SKY and Bayley. The trio soon adopted the "Damage CTRL" moniker and has since clinched the Women's Tag Team Championship twice. Kai is currently dealing with an injury but continues to accompany The Role Model and SKY on television.

#1 Eric Bischoff wants to see Goldberg at All In 2023

Expand Tweet

AEW is set to present All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on August 27, 2023. The show has already created history as it has sold over 80,000 tickets, setting new attendance and revenue records.

Eric Bischoff stated on the 83 Weeks podcast that he would like to see former Universal Champion Goldberg make his AEW debut at the high-profile show.

"I think Goldberg would be a big surprise, and it would be exciting. I would get a kick out of that. Sasha [Mercedes Mone] would be huge. Someone that was a huge star in WWE over the last couple of years –- whether it is Goldberg or more so Sasha Banks, she was more of a regular part of WWE –- either one of them would be a huge surprise."

Goldberg's last match in World Wrestling Entertainment was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. His contract with the company has expired, and the WCW legend is a free agent as of now. Fans are eager to see him join AEW and give the company some memorable performances before he eventually hangs up his boots.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot