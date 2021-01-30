WWE News Roundup: John Cena reveals new look, 11-time World Champion returning at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 37 plans

With the WWE Royal Rumble is just a matter of days away, this edition of the News Roundup takes a look at 11-time world champion Edge's big announcement on WWE RAW as well as Charlotte Flair predicting a massive surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match.

We also take a look at John Cena's new look as well as a look at plans for WrestleMania 37. We also have a couple of stories from former WWE writer Vince Russo. Also on the Roundup, we have an update from Stephanie McMahon on Ronda Rousey's WWE status. Stephanie McMahon also gave a massive update of one of the most anticipated dream matches in recent years.

#8 Edge will return at WWE Royal Rumble

Edge is set to return at the men's Royal Rumble match

Edge appeared in a pre-taped episode of RAW last Monday night, announcing that he will be returning in the men’s Royal Rumble match this Sunday. Edge has been out injured since his match against Randy Orton at Backlash last year. The Rated-R Superstar picked up a triceps injury and then underwent surgery to re-attach the triceps muscle to the bone.

Edge is set to make his return in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Although it’s a little unlikely that he will win the match, it could be used to set up his next feud heading into WrestleMania season.

#7 John Cena shows off new look

Advertisement

According to recent reports, John Cena looks set to be a part of WrestleMania 37 in April. Ahead of a potential WWE return, John Cena recently showed off a new look in a commercial for Experian, a consumer credit reporting company. You can check out the full commercial below:

John Cena’s last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36 where he faced The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match.