WWE News Roundup - Jon Moxley receives a massive invite to return, Veteran star rejects AEW offer, Major name gets backing to defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we compile all the trending stories from the pro wrestling world.

Cody Rhodes' return has kicked open the door for the potential arrivals of many other AEW stars. Another current talent recently sent out a massive invite to Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose.

A Hall of Famer also believes that WWE may have found the perfect candidate to end Roman Reigns' run as world champion.

A legendary star gave his honest take regarding specific banned terms in WWE during a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling show. Finally, we wrap up the latest WWE News Roundup with a former executive showering massive praise on Becky Lynch.

Here's today's news roundup:

#5. Sasha Banks invites Jon Moxley and other AEW stars to return

Sasha Banks appeared on NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count podcast, where she reacted to Cody Rhodes' WWE return and revealed the names of AEW stars she'd like to see follow in the American Nightmare's footsteps.

While Banks was happy to see Rhodes' return, she hoped to see Goldust back in the company's fold. Sasha Banks also sent out an open invite to Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose), who has not been associated with WWE since his departure in 2019.

"It's good to see the Rhodes' back in WWE, you know. Next, let's bring back Goldust," said Sasha Banks. "Let's bring them all back. Dean Ambrose, you want to come? Let's go! The more, the merrier. Let's do it!" [8:50 - 9:01]

Sasha Banks harbored similar feelings regarding Ruby Riott, who she'd also like to see come back to WWE in the future.

"I would love to see Ruby Riot back in the WWE Universe, yes," Banks added. "Yes, absolutely. That's one of them." [9:10 - 9:15]

Cody Rhodes might have started a trend of AEW stars crossing over to Vince McMahon's organization, and most fans would undoubtedly love to see the likes of Jon Moxley get another high-profile stint in the company.

#4. Kurt Angle reveals he turned down offers from AEW and WWE

Kurt Angle has not signed a full-time deal with any wrestling company since his WWE release in April 2020. Unsurprisingly enough, the legendary superstar recently received offers from AEW and WWE.

While speaking to Whatculture during WrestleMania weekend, Kurt Angle revealed that he'd rejected proposals from both companies.

The Olympic hero explained that the time wasn't appropriate for him to commit to a contract but noted that he would be willing to do business with Tony Khan and Vince McMahon in the future.

"Well, I'm leaving it open," he said about his future in wrestling. "I've gotten offers from both companies [WWE and AEW], didn't accept them, didn't feel it was right at that particular time, but if they come up with something that I feel is worth it, I will do it." [9:13 - 9:27]

Kurt Angle is one of the most respected names in wrestling, and even if he might not wrestle again, the former world champion can contribute in various other roles.

#3. Booker T feels Cody Rhodes can defeat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes is inarguably one of the top babyfaces in WWE, and it's no secret that the former AEW star has returned to the company with the intention of becoming a world champion.

During this week's episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why Cody Rhodes was the ideal superstar to defeat Roman Reigns.

Booker stated that Rhodes could dethrone Reigns at SummerSlam only for the Tribal Chief to regain the title sometime before next year's WrestleMania, where Reigns is rumored to face The Rock.

"I don't see why Cody can't take the title off Roman. In the meantime, Roman can easily get it back by the time WrestleMania comes back around," Booker T said. "We've got plenty of time to be able to, you know, switch that back if that's the route we're going to go in. If that's the route they're thinking, I suggest, yes, we go that route - The Rock vs. Roman - cause its money." [17:57 - 18:21]

Booker T noted that several fans are heavily invested in Cody Rhodes' journey towards winning the promotion's top prize, and he felt it was a fresh storyline that deserved to be told by the company.

"I hate booking matches, but for me, this is a case of giving the fans something totally different and unique," continued Booker. "We've talked about it, and there's no way we cannot give the people exactly the story as written, just because a lot of people want to see that story [Cody winning the title]." [18:32 - 19:00]

While Roman Reigns is not expected to drop his championship anytime soon, fans should not rule out any possibility considering the unpredictability booking pattern.

#2. Vince Russo and DDP on the words Vince McMahon hated hearing in promos

WWE has a long list of banned terms that are consistently updated as the wrestling business evolves.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bro Show, Vince Russo revealed certain words that the boss did not like hearing in superstars' promos.

Russo stated that Vince McMahon would 'kill' talent for using prohibited words and revealed a few examples, as you can view below:

"He was a stickler for that stuff, especially 'strap.' He'd kill you; if you said 'strap,' he'd kill you. To me, personally, I just always thought all that stuff was silly. They are 'wrestlers,' yes they're 'superstars,' but they 'wrestle,' so they're wrestlers. 'Belt,' 'strap,' 'title,' it's all the same. That was Vince's little idiosyncrasies that were weird at times. [12:12 - 12:49]

Diamond Dallas Page chimed in and said that he was familiar with the restrictions in WWE when he joined the company after his WCW run. The Hall of Famer didn't argue against Vince McMahon's insistence on referring to the championships as the tag of 'titles' gave them more prestige:

"I just knew when I got in there [WWE], those were the words. 'Okay, I'm working for you now, and I kinda like 'em,' which puts you up another notch when you're a 'superstar,' but we're still wrestlers," revealed DDP. "They're interchangeable to me. And the 'title' gives it more prestige; he's [Vince McMahon] not wrong." [11:40 to 12:02]

If you haven't seen it already, WWE has quite an extended list of banned terms and phrases, and you can check them out right here.

#1. Eric Bischoff reveals why he is a big fan of Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch lost the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Becky Lynch has cemented her position as one of wrestling's premier female performers over the years, and it's not shocking that she has so many distinguished fans.

Eric Bischoff spoke about his admiration for Becky Lynch on this week's After The Bell podcast and specifically highlighted Big Time Becks' mastery over social media.

The former SmackDown Executive briefly worked with Becky Lynch when he was in WWE and was thoroughly impressed by how she has shaped her wrestling persona.

Bischoff said that Becky Lynch understood how to utilize Twitter and other forms of media to develop her gimmick and further existing storylines. The former RAW General Manager added that amongst all the superstars, Becky Lynch was the one he paid the most attention to:

"Becky Lynch. There's something about Becky Lynch," Eric Bischoff stated. "I really started noticing this back in early 2019 before she really was elevated to the point she is today; I thought, man, she's got it. She understands how to tell that story on social media. Very few people do. Everybody uses social media, myself included. Very few people do it really, really well, and Becky did. I became a fan of Becky Lynch because of her social media. Now that I've become a fan of her and her character, of all the athletes that I see, of all the performers that I see in WWE, she's the one I pay closest attention to." [34:55 - 36:01]

In 2021 Bischoff heaped praise on Becky's character and said that her authenticity as a heel was commendable.

Have you enjoyed seeing Becky Lynch's rise? Sound off in the comments section below.

