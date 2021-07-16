WWE News Roundup: Popular star reveals new look, Roman Reigns' rival breaks character, former champion's inquiry about Aalyah Mysterio (July 16, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. This week, a former women's champion posted about her new look on social media.

A WWE legend recently spoke out of character during an interview, praising his current rival in the process. Meanwhile, a released talent has highlighted his confusion over a nixed storyline featuring Aalyah Mysterio.

A video of Brock Lesnar's trending non-WWE appearance was revealed not too long ago. Additionally, a current tag team champion has showered praise on Bayley during a recent interview.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 WWE's Alexa Bliss shows off her "temporary short hair"

Alexa Bliss has played one of the most controversial characters on Monday Night RAW lately, which has led to divisive reactions across social media. Bliss' supernatural gimmick is certainly a bizarre aspect of the RAW Women's Division, and it should be interesting to see how returning live crowds will react to her onscreen persona.

In a recent Instagram story, the WWE Superstar revealed a personal update to her followers. Bliss unveiled a new look with shorter hair. You can check out her temporary appearance in the screenshot posted below:

Alexa Bliss' Instagram story

Bliss is set to participate in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this weekend. Additionally, the following superstars will be competing in the same contest as her:

Asuka

Naomi

Nikki A.S.H.

Liv Morgan

Zelina Vega

Natalya

Tamina

Interestingly, Alexa Bliss won this bout back in 2018, cashing in the briefcase on the same night, June 17, to win the RAW Women's Championship. What do you think of her chances of winning the MITB briefcase this year?

And who is your personal favorite heading into this ladder contest at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das