WWE News Roundup: What The Undertaker told Roman Reigns backstage, The Bella Twins' return update, popular couple on leaving WWE (June 11, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. For instance, The Undertaker has spoken about Roman Reigns' latest stint on SmackDown.

The Bella Twins discussed their future return to in-ring competition. Not too long ago, Renee Paquette revealed the details of a WWE-related conversation with her husband.

Meanwhile, a former Wyatt Family member recently posted about his new look on social media. Additionally, a WWE Hall of Famer has mentioned how he "lied" to get a major superstar signed by the company years ago.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 The Undertaker praises WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Over the past few months, many former WWE Superstars have commented on Roman Reigns' run as a huge antagonist. CM Punk recently revealed his thoughts on the topic, and now a top-tier legend like The Undertaker has discussed Reigns' latest SmackDown stint.

A few days ago, The Undertaker was featured in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. The Deadman revealed what he said to Roman Reigns and the latter's cousin, Jey Uso, at last year's Survivor Series event.

"I'm so proud of where he is," The Undertaker stated. "The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey and said, 'This is the most compelling story that we've done in a while.' And where he's been able to take it, it's so good. It's not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders."

The Undertaker also praised Paul Heyman for being a perfect mouthpiece as The Tribal Chief's special counsel. He added that Heyman and Reigns work quite well together on the screen.

The Deadman fought Roman Reigns several years ago in the main event of WrestleMania 33. While Reigns was a babyface at the time, his antagonistic character has been excellent, according to The Undertaker.

"I think he's a great heel—coldhearted, calculated," The Undertaker continued. "There is a compelling backstory, and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. Like I said, I'm really proud of him. I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special."

The Undertaker may no longer be an active superstar inside the squared circle, but Roman Reigns' career could take an intriguing turn in the next few months. WWE has reportedly planned a major match for Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

