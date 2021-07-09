WWE News Roundup: Former world champion teases a return, Paul Heyman fuels major rumors with Roman Reigns photo, stars react to trending AEW debuts (July 9, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. This week, a former WWE talent teased a potential return to the company.

#5 Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio shares a throwback picture with an interesting caption

Alberto Del Rio has wrestled on several promotions during his time away from WWE. Back when he was contracted to Vince McMahon's company, Del Rio became a four-time world champion, making a name for himself in the process.

He recently took to Twitter to post a throwback picture featuring him and the WWE Championship. Del Rio also wrote a short caption, teasing a return to the company. Check out his tweet below:

One more time? 👀 pic.twitter.com/E8Cg9UsgKB — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) July 8, 2021

Last month, Alberto Del Rio spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. The former world champion explained he was dealing with personal and professional struggles during his last WWE run in 2016.

Del Rio seems open to a future WWE return and is willing to apologize for his past mistakes as well.

"No excuse, but I was also going through a difficult time in my life when I got divorced," said Alberto Del Rio. "I lost a fantastic woman, the mother of my children, for my mistakes, and that put me in a deep depression. But that's just for me to handle. It's not an excuse. It takes a toll on you and your body, and your mind and your spirit. So, I will say thank you and sorry, and I would do it again."

Alberto Del Rio wants WWE to know that he can be trusted again, and the popular star is also making some moves outside the company.

He will face Andrade El Idolo and Carlito in a triple threat match at the Hecho en Mexico event on July 31 in Hidalgo, Texas. He is also set to appear at Fabulous Lucha Libre on August 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

