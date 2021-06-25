WWE News Roundup: Real-life detail in Roman Reigns' storyline, female star's dirty joke, talent frustrated over Becky Lynch match (June 25, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup.

Several days ago, a member of the Anoa'i family spoke about Roman Reigns and The Usos' WWE SmackDown saga. A controversial superstar was recently involved in a newsworthy Twitter exchange.

Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler has voiced her opinion on one of her biggest main roster matches thus far. A 16-time world champion chose his favorite WWE move not too long ago.

Additionally, details on a nixed SmackDown storyline have been revealed. With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 How The Usos and Roman Reigns' WWE storyline connects to their childhood

On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns and The Usos' conflict has attracted a lot of attention lately. Last year, the Universal Champion fought his cousin, Jey Uso, in two intense matchups. Their feud was resolved when Jey became Reigns' right-hand man.

However, Jimmy Uso's return has further complicated matters. Although he wasn't fully onboard with Roman Reigns' agenda at first, his stance on aligning with The Tribal Chief seems to be gradually changing.

During a recent appearance at Steel City Comic Con, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Jimmy and Jey Uso's father, praised their storyline with Reigns. He added that the onscreen conflict between Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey is derived from real-life to some extent.

"I think the storylines they’re going through as of now, I think it’s beautiful. It’s not a story, that’s really them," said Rikishi. "They’ve been fighting like that since they were kids in the backyard. And now to be able to do that on-camera and get paid for it, I’d say it’s a beautiful thing. Samoan Dynasty is winning."

The Usos and Roman Reigns have often blurred the lines between fiction and reality ever since the latter became a top antagonist in 2020.

As a result, the stakes involved in their storyline feel bigger and more unique than most feuds on WWE television these days.

