WWE News Roundup: Retired star willing to face Roman Reigns, update on major title rematch, Aleister Black's cryptic character secrets revealed (June 4, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. A retired wrestler spoke about his onscreen chemistry with Roman Reigns.

An update regarding a significant title rematch has been revealed. Since being released by WWE, Aleister Black has shed some light on easter eggs and subtle traits about his onscreen character.

Meanwhile, The Rock has sent a message to another recently released superstar. Additionally, a former talent discussed the backstage reaction to Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship victory not too long ago.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 WWE official Adam Pearce on a match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Current WWE official Adam Pearce announced his in-ring retirement back in 2014. As a notable authority figure on RAW and SmackDown these days, Pearce has crossed paths with several superstars, with one of them being Roman Reigns.

In early 2021, the WWE official took part in a heated storyline with Reigns. He was expected to face the Universal Champion at Royal Rumble. However, Kevin Owens eventually replaced Pearce in the match.

During a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT’s Oliver Browning, Adam Pearce stated that given the opportunity, he wouldn't refuse to fight Roman Reigns. But a full-fledged match against Reigns isn't something he has actively pushed for behind the scenes:

“If you come to me tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, let’s rewind to the Royal Rumble,’” said Adam Pearce. “If that match was actually going to happen, there is no chance I’d turn that down. That would have been incredible. But it’s not something I ever pushed for or ever expected to happen. It’s not something I aspire to.”

Adam Pearce also gave his take on interacting with Roman Reigns' onscreen character. The five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion praised the SmackDown star's "mob boss mentality" and mentioned their personal relationship:

“I was happy to be a part of it,” Pearce added. “Roman and I have certain chemistry on camera, he’s really taken to this mob boss mentality and does it so well. You can’t teach on-screen chemistry, I think he and I have enough of a personal relationship that the conversations always felt real. It was naturally fun and really easy to play off him and Paul Heyman. It took on a life of its own… I was getting ready, man, getting my boots polished, you know, getting ready to go.”

If Adam Pearce returns to in-ring competition down the line, would you like to see him fight Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das