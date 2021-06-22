WWE News Roundup: Legend explains why Roman Reigns is “No.1 guy in business”, Kevin Owens to take break from wrestling, Becky Lynch preparing for return? 

We are back with another edition of WWE News Round-Up. The promotion delivered a good show at Hell in a Cell 2021 with its fair share of controversial moments.

It marked the final pay-per-view of the ThunderDome era as WWE are now preparing to hit the road once again. As a result, we have come across interesting backstage developments about highly-anticipated returns. Additionally, we discovered more about the real-life bond between a current champion and his biggest rival in WWE.

Here, we take a look at some of the biggest stories that have dominated WWE Headlines over the last few days. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Booker T hails WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as the best guy in business right now

Roman Reigns is looking forward to his next challenger in WWE

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has successfully established himself as the most dominant heel in the promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Reigns and picked him as the "No 1 guy in business" at the time.

Booker T claimed that Roman Reigns has been at the top of the pro-wrestling industry for the last three years. He further praised Reigns for working hard during his matches and for his overall professionalism. Booker T also insisted that Reigns performs at a high level and helps other WWE Superstars deliver their best matches. Here's what he had to say:

“I've said for the last three years that Roman (Reigns) is the best guy in the business just because he's a guy that goes out and performs at a very, very high level but everyone that work(s) with Roman, they have their best match. They come up another level.”

He contnued, “They may not ever have a match like that ever again but when they're in there with Roman, Roman goes out and does everything he needs to do from a professional's perspective, from a general's perspective, to make everything about the match and give the fans what they want. So, he's my guy. He's the number 1 guy in the business right now.”

Roman Reigns recently defended his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio in an entertaining Hell in a Cell match. Following that, Paul Heyman issued an open challenge on behalf of his client. It will be exciting to see which WWE Superstar will step up to Reigns on SmackDown.

#5 Kevin Owens confirms he is taking break from wrestling after WWE Hell in a Cell

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn delivered a great at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021, Kevin Owens locked horns with Sami Zayn in an excellent match. It surprisingly ended with Zayn picking up a big win at the pay-per-view. Following the show, Owens took to his social media account to confirm that he was going to take a break from pro-wrestling.

I fought like hell.

Now, I need a little break.

I’ll be back soon.



Thank you, guys. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021

Owens was one of the best performers across both brands during WWE's ThunderDome era. He convincingly transformed into a top babyface across both brands and was involved in multiple entertaining matches. The former world champion now wants to take some time off but has promised that he will return soon.

