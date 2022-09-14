WWE News Roundup: Legend shows his gruesome injury following hospitalisation, Megastar challenges Roman Reigns for first-time-ever match, Hall of Famer's alleged contract status

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most interesting news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting rumors revolving around top names like Edge, Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

Edge seems to be in the fight of his life as he continues to feud against The Judgment Day on RAW. This week, The Rated R Superstar was brutally beaten by the faction and allegedly written off the television. He has also hinted that he will retire next year, however, Konnan doesn't think so.

#3. Konnan comments on Edge's contract with WWE

WCW icon Konnan spoke about Edge's deal in WWE on his podcast Keepin' it 100. The former United States Champion said that he doesn't think Edge will retire next year.

Konnan said that The Rated-R Superstar is still in great shape and is being paid well by WWE.

"I don't think he [Edge] will retire, I think he still looks good, he still has a lot to offer and he's getting paid a lot of money to work very few dates. He's on a real sweet deal, and I think after a year if he's still hot, he'll do another one, because he can still go, that's what I think,'' said Konnan.

Edge is currently on a limited schedule and works only a few dates a year. After his match against Damian Priest on RAW a few weeks back in Canada, The Ultimate Opportunist said that he wishes to retire next year and have his final match in his home country.

Edge is currently expected to be out of action following an attack by Judgement Day on latest episode of RAW.

#2. Logan Paul believes he can defeat Roman Reigns

Internet Megastar and WWE Superstar Logan Paul believes that not only can he compete with Roman Reigns but also defeat him in a match.

Speaking on his podcast, Implausive, Paul stated that competing at the highest level is something he is comfortable doing. The Youtuber spoke about his match against The Miz at SummerSlam, praising his performance against the A-Lister.

''You put me against Roman Reigns right now; I think I win. I'll say it to the camera; I don't care that he just left. Me vs. Roman Reigns, one-on-one, that's my match!" said Paul.

The 27-year-old has only had two matches is WWE so far. His first match was at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul second match against The Miz at SummerSlam was acclaimed and Paul's performance received rave reviews from fans and critics.

#1. Former tag team champion Marty Jannetty shows off gruesome photo following surgery















Marty Jannetty was admitted to a hospital to have surgery of his right ankle. The former WWE Superstar shared a photo of his foot following the surgery. The 62-year-old has often complained about injury issues in his right foot and has been dealing with the pain for a long time.

This wasn't his first visit to the hospital because of this issue.

Jannetty was best known for his time as Shawn Michaels' tag team partner as part of The Rockers tag team. While Michaels went on to become one of the greatest names in WWE, Jannetty was released soon after their tag team split. He had a brief return run with the company but was let go again.

