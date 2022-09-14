WWE Rumor Roundup: Details on Roman Reigns having to vacate his championship soon, Former world champion to be out of action indefinitely, Bad news for Seth Rollins' future

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring the latest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting stories revolving around top names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Edge.

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle at Clash at the Castle and is now set to face United States Champion Bobby Lashley next week on RAW. Unfortunately, The Visionary is seemingly not being considered as a challenger for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens allegedly won't be part of the main-event picture for now.

3) Potential bad news for Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has become the backbone of the red brand over the past few months. However, he hasn't been a part of the championship picture in a long time.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there are seemingly no plans for either Rollins or Owens to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

'I was told it’s not Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens, even though both have teased it and based on build one would expect those two matches at some point. So that would seem to favor either McIntyre or Karrion Kross, unless they’ve got somebody from the past but at this point they’ve done Goldberg and done Lesnar to death,'' noted Meltzer.

Reigns will likely be facing Karrion Kross at the show since he is the only fresh match for The Tribal Chief at this point. The Bloodline leader has already faced Seth Rollins during his Universal Championship reign, although he wasn't able to pin The Architect.

2) Roman Reigns could have to vacate the WWE Championship

Xero News @NewsXero As Wrestlevotes stated again today one of the ideas im hearing again is a title tournement to crown a new WWE Champion.

Im told this will be no Later than the Day 1 PLE.



Roman may be forced to vacate one title. As Wrestlevotes stated again today one of the ideas im hearing again is a title tournement to crown a new WWE Champion.Im told this will be no Later than the Day 1 PLE.Roman may be forced to vacate one title.

WrestleVotes has reported that the situation involving Roman Reigns and the two world titles is complex. The company wants to head into WrestleMania 39 with two world championships but doesn't want Reigns to suffer a loss up until then.

Xero News has now stated that the company reportedly plans for The Tribal Chief to vacate one of his titles.

''As Wrestlevotes stated again today one of the ideas im hearing again is a title tournement to crown a new WWE Champion. I'm told this will be no later than the Day 1 PLE. Roman may be forced to vacate one title.''

Rumors also suggest that the company could hold a tournament to determine the new champion on WWE RAW, which will likely occur before next year.

1) Edge to be out of action following RAW?

Former WWE Champion Edge suffered a brutal attack at the hands of The Judgment Day on RAW this week. Dominik Mysterio viciously attacked the Hall of Famer using a steel chair after turning heel at Clash at the Castle.

Here's what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said about The Rated R Superstar's future following the assault:

"The thing with Edge though is, because he’s got a limited contract so he’s not around weekly, it felt like this was another injury angle," highlighted Meltzer.

Edge has been a regular feature on RAW since his storyline with The Judgment Day began. However, it looks like the WWE Hall of Famer will be taking a sabbatical owing to the on-screen injury he suffered this week on Monday Night RAW.

