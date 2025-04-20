WWE News Roundup: Legendary superstar has retired and will not wrestle again, Disappointing news for Roman Reigns, Bayley removed from match

Welcome to the April 20 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at news stories revolving around Roman Reigns and Bayley. We will also check out interesting developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut in the last 24 hours.

Also, in one of the biggest news stories of the day, a major name has retired from in-ring competition after participating in their last-ever match. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#4. Bayley pulled from WrestleMania 41 match

Disappointing news emerged for Bayley's fans last night, as it was revealed ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night One that The Role Model wouldn't be competing at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Bayley was slated to team up with Lyra Valkyria to take on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Sunday night. However, she was written off due to a backstage attack, and Lyra has less than 24 hours to find a new partner.

Reports have noted that Bayley is not dealing with an injury, and her being pulled from the match is a creative decision. Fans have not taken the decision well, as many are furious with The Role Model not getting a match at the biggest wrestling event of the year.

#3. Multiple title changes took place at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One

The first night of WrestleMania 41 ended on a shocking note, as Seth Rollins turned heel and aligned with Paul Heyman, who betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Aside from that, the show also featured multiple title changes.

Here are the complete WrestleMania 41 Night One results:

Jey Uso def. Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

The New Day def. The War Raiders to become the new World Tag Team Champions

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

Jacob Fatu def. LA Knight to become the new United States Champion

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

Tiffany Stratton def. Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Seth Rollins def. CM Punk & Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match

#2. A legendary name has retired

Sabu, a pro wrestling legend, has hung up his wrestling boots after competing in his last-ever match during WrestleMania weekend. The former WWE Superstar defeated Joey Janela in a No Rope Barbed Wire Match in his final outing inside the squared circle.

Sabu made a name for himself wrestling all around the world for almost four decades. He also wrestled for the global juggernaut across two different stints.

#1. Disappointing news for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' seven-year streak came to an end at WrestleMania 41, as the OTC left the arena without a win at the biggest wrestling event of the year. This is the first time since 2018 that Reigns won't be winning a match at WrestleMania.

While he suffered a loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night Two, The Head of The Table won in the main event of Night One, as he and The Rock defeated The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

Aside from the loss, Roman Reigns also suffered a huge betrayal at The Showcase of The Immortals, as Paul Heyman left his side to align with Seth Rollins.

