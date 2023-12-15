WWE News Roundup: Major 33-year-old's arrest update; Nia Jax "breaking up;" Jey Uso allegedly caused former champion "trauma"

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for today, as a lot is happening in the world of wrestling.

With Roman Reigns about to return on SmackDown and the company winding up the year with the storylines before heading into Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season, let's look at some of the biggest news stories.

Nia Jax does not like a very popular pop star, Jey Uso, who caused a former WWE Champion trauma, forcing him to make a hard decision about his character, and there's an update for the arrest of a major name, with an update about Hulk Hogan's son.

#1 Update on Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan's arrest

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, was arrested on November 18. Now, there's an update on the situation.

The WWE Hall of Famer's son was arrested on the morning of November 18 in Clearwater, Florida. At the time, he had been returning from Hulk Hogan's restaurant, where there had been a bikini contest. He was arrested and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

It has been noted that the 33-year-old was signaled to pull over by the police, but he didn't leave his lane, nor did he reduce speed, allegedly driving at 51 miles per hour, 11 miles over the speed limit. He was eventually pulled over and had the smell of an "alcoholic beverage." His eyes were also reportedly glassy and bloodshot, with him doing poorly in the field sobriety tests that were administered. Nick Hogan has entered a plea of not guilty.

There's an update, with PW Insider reporting that he is set to be prosecuted for misdemeanor DUI on December 18 at 9 AM.

#2 Nia Jax ready to break up with fan over Taylor Swift

Nia Jax has a rather polarizing opinion regarding a major pop culture character. The USA Network Twitter asked the WWE star account what her favorite Taylor Swift song was.

Jax pretended not to know the singer, asking whether "he" was a football player.

Expand Tweet

A fan said they would break up with her if Nia were not a Swiftie. Jax agreed, saying that they were indeed breaking up.

#3 Drew McIntyre says that Jey Uso caused him trauma arriving on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has not been the Scottish Psychopath that WWE fans know and love of late, turning heel and destroying Seth Rollins after the latter said he was giving Jey Uso a title shot.

On The Bump, McIntyre spoke about Jey Uso showing up to RAW and said that his arrival had brought back the trauma of his feud with the Bloodline and how he was unfairly made to lose thanks to interference from Reigns' family.

"Jey [Uso] showing back up on RAW, brought up that trauma, brought up those feelings, brought how I'm feeling about those things right now," said McIntyre.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Uso and McIntyre can put aside their differences.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.