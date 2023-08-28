WWE News Roundup: Major name forced to retire after a long career, Rhea Ripley makes a move on another personality, 46-year-old star on Randy Orton

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you some of the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton and many more.

Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has been a major talking point in the wrestling world over the last several months. However, that has not stopped Mami from making a move on other people, and another name was added to the list at this week's live event. So without any further delay, let's dive in.

#3. Rhea Ripley flirts with another WWE personality at live event

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest attractions in the wrestling world today. Other than being in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, Mami was also kayfabe involved in a tie-up with Cathy Kelly. However, that seemingly ended after the Women's World Champion set her eyes on Samantha Irvin.

At this week's live events, Rhea Ripley was seen flirting with ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell. The Judgment Day member also sent multiple messages to Mitchell after the incident.

It will be interesting to see how Cathy Kelly and Samantha Irvin react to the aforementioned incident.

#2. Ex-WWE star talked about favoritism towards Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the greatest ever to step inside the squared circle. The Legend Killer was a huge name from his earliest days and has had massive backstage pull for almost the entirety of his pro-wrestling career.

During a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Maven revealed that he once got in trouble for being late to a show, while Randy Orton didn't.

"I would ride with Randy Orton and let's just say Randy and I, we were on opposite ends of the importance spectrum. But our call time for RAW was always 1 P.M. Orton, he could manipulate those numbers a little bit easier than I could. I remember one show in particular, we got there around three o'clock. We both walked in at the exact same time. Did Randy get in trouble? He didn't. Did I? Oh yes, I did! And being on time was something that was stressed to me. Just the importance of it... now, we went live at nine o'clock for Monday Night RAW. I was there six hours early and still considered late, but guess what? I wasn't late anymore after that."

#1. Former WWE star Tyrus forced to retire after losing title

Tyrus, who was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years, faced another former WWE star, EC3, in a NWA World Heavyweight Championship match at the company's latest event.

The duo faced off in a Bullrope match, with Tyrus' career also on the line. In the end, EC3 was able to come out on top, forcing the powerhouse to retire.

Tyrus held the NWA World Championship for 289 days. It's still not clear if he'll show up at any wrestling promotion or is done with wrestling for good.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE