WWE News Roundup: Major name is gone from the company indefinitely, Ex-star fires shots fired at Roman Reigns, Veteran on Brock Lesnar's absence

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we discuss top stories making rounds in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's article, we will look at topics related to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Also, Michael Cole announced on RAW last night that a major name is gone from the company indefinitely. So, without further ado, let's check it all out.

#1. WWE RAW results

The go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before Elimination Chamber was filled with enthralling matches and segments. We saw a war of words between Logan Paul and CM Punk, which ended with the former slapping the Chicago native.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes also came face-to-face and discussed The Rock's offer to The American Nightmare. The show ended with a major title change as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Ludwig Kaiser def. Pete Dunne & Penta

The New Day def. LWO

Gunther def. Akira Tozawa

Lyra Valkyria def. Dakota Kai to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker def. Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Bianca Belair & Naomi to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

#2. Rey Mysterio will be out of action indefinitely

The New Day attacked Rey Mysterio on February 10, 2025, edition of RAW, and the legend has been out of action ever since. Last night on the red brand, Michael Cole announced that the Hall of Famer will be on the sidelines indefinitely as he is still recovering from the beatdown.

Meanwhile, the feud between the LWO and New Day continued on RAW last night, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeating Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

#3. Ex-WWE star fires shots at Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Kayla Becker, fka Kayla Braxton, was often involved in backstage segments with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman during her time as SmackDown backstage interviewer.

The former WWE name recently reflected on her interactions with the duo, noting that the OTC used to ignore her questions. She also took a slight dig at The Wiseman:

"I mean, I was a part of The Bloodline story for the better part of three or four years. So, I had to deal with Roman Reigns all the time. [...] He just blows you off anytime you ask him an intelligent question, just like a man would. That's what I have to say about Roman Reigns, and his little sidekick Paul Heyman can get it too, okay? Love you, Paul," Becker said.

Kayla has stayed off the wrestling radar since leaving WWE. She now works as a Sports Broadcaster.

#4. Veteran believes Brock Lesnar is no longer needed in WWE

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming for nearly two years, with no return plans in sight. Vince Russo commented on The Beast Incarnate's absence on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The veteran noted that the former champion is no longer needed:

"Also, let's face it, they [WWE] don't need him [Lesnar] now. If they were in a position where they needed him, I think it would look a lot differently. They don't need him now."

Brock Lesnar was named in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon & others, which further reduced the chances of his return. He was last seen in action at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

