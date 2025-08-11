WWE News Roundup: Major name officially announces departure from the company, Veteran on Brock Lesnar's return, Chelsea Green demands justice

We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories about Brock Lesnar and Chelsea Green, among others.Also, three major names have officially announced their departure from the company, which includes former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Let's check it all out without any further delay.#1. Karrion Kross and Scarlett have left WWEKarrion Kross and Scarlett have officially left the global sports entertainment juggernaut following the expiry of their contracts. The duo broke the news on their social media handles, where they also thanked fans for their support and revealed that they were open for bookings.Kross and Scarlett were two of the many to make their returns to WWE after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the head of creative. However, the pair arguably failed to hit their stride in their second stint with the company.#2. Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis announces WWE departureAside from Karrion Kross and Scarlett, another name announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion last night. Ashante &quot;Thee&quot; Adonis, who returned to WWE soon after Triple H took over the creative team, announced on X that his time with the company has come to an end. Adonis' contract with the global sports entertainment juggernaut was not renewed upon expiry.Tehuti Miles @tehutimilesLINKAfter 6 unforgettable years under the WWE lights, the time has come for me to close that chapter. I'm filled with nothing but gratitude for every opportunity, the experiences, lessons, and incredible talent I've had the chance to work with. I'm truly excited to show the worldAdonis returned to the Stamford-based promotion as part of The Hit Row along with Top Dolla and B-Fab. Out of the three, Top Dolla and Adonis are no longer part of the company.#3. Veteran journalist comments on Brock Lesnar's returnBrock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe at SummerSlam, where he made his return after nearly two years on the sidelines. While The Beast Incarnate's comeback has done huge numbers on social media, wrestling veteran Bill Apter feels that the timing of it was wrong since it took away the spotlight from the excellent match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.&quot;Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on a 10-star match in my opinion. The next day, all the internet fans and everyone else, all they were talking about was Brock Lesnar coming back. It slapped Cody and Cena in the face. They could've done that Monday night. They could have brought Brock Lesnar back. It was great shock value. But again, I just think it slapped that main event that was so fabulous in the face. I wish they wouldn't have done it at SummerSlam,&quot; Apter said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.Lesnar was not present on last week's RAW or SmackDown and is likely to remain in the shadows till Clash in Paris, where John Cena is slated to face Logan Paul.#4. Cheslea Green demands justiceChelsea Green suffered an embarrassment on SmackDown, where she faced Charlotte Flair in a singles match. The former Women's United States Champion tried to put The Queen through Alexa Bliss' birthday cake, but the plan backfired, and Green was dropped face-first into the cake before being pinned.The Green Regime leader later noted that no one has checked up on her since the incident and demanded justice.