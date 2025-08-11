  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • WWE News Roundup: Major name officially announces departure from the company, Veteran on Brock Lesnar's return, Chelsea Green demands justice

WWE News Roundup: Major name officially announces departure from the company, Veteran on Brock Lesnar's return, Chelsea Green demands justice

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:56 GMT
Images from the star
Images from the star's Instagram handle and wwe.com

We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories about Brock Lesnar and Chelsea Green, among others.

Ad

Also, three major names have officially announced their departure from the company, which includes former NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Let's check it all out without any further delay.

#1. Karrion Kross and Scarlett have left WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have officially left the global sports entertainment juggernaut following the expiry of their contracts. The duo broke the news on their social media handles, where they also thanked fans for their support and revealed that they were open for bookings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Kross and Scarlett were two of the many to make their returns to WWE after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the head of creative. However, the pair arguably failed to hit their stride in their second stint with the company.

#2. Ashante "Thee" Adonis announces WWE departure

Aside from Karrion Kross and Scarlett, another name announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion last night. Ashante "Thee" Adonis, who returned to WWE soon after Triple H took over the creative team, announced on X that his time with the company has come to an end. Adonis' contract with the global sports entertainment juggernaut was not renewed upon expiry.

Ad
Ad

Adonis returned to the Stamford-based promotion as part of The Hit Row along with Top Dolla and B-Fab. Out of the three, Top Dolla and Adonis are no longer part of the company.

#3. Veteran journalist comments on Brock Lesnar's return

Brock Lesnar shocked the WWE Universe at SummerSlam, where he made his return after nearly two years on the sidelines. While The Beast Incarnate's comeback has done huge numbers on social media, wrestling veteran Bill Apter feels that the timing of it was wrong since it took away the spotlight from the excellent match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Ad
"Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on a 10-star match in my opinion. The next day, all the internet fans and everyone else, all they were talking about was Brock Lesnar coming back. It slapped Cody and Cena in the face. They could've done that Monday night. They could have brought Brock Lesnar back. It was great shock value. But again, I just think it slapped that main event that was so fabulous in the face. I wish they wouldn't have done it at SummerSlam," Apter said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine.
Ad

Lesnar was not present on last week's RAW or SmackDown and is likely to remain in the shadows till Clash in Paris, where John Cena is slated to face Logan Paul.

#4. Cheslea Green demands justice

Chelsea Green suffered an embarrassment on SmackDown, where she faced Charlotte Flair in a singles match. The former Women's United States Champion tried to put The Queen through Alexa Bliss' birthday cake, but the plan backfired, and Green was dropped face-first into the cake before being pinned.

The Green Regime leader later noted that no one has checked up on her since the incident and demanded justice.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications