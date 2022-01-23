WWE News Roundup - Major name requests to become General Manager, AEW star compared to Goldberg, Why company may not go public about its sale (January 22nd, 2022)

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE News Roundup, where we take a look at all the most significant developments from the wrestling world.

A retired superstar sent out a request to Vince McMahon regarding getting her back as a General Manager.

Elsewhere, a promising AEW star was compared to Goldberg due to similarities in their respective rises in the wrestling business.

A Hall of Famer also commented on rumors of WWE possibly being up for sale and why the company would not officially confirm their purchase in the public domain.

MVP also revealed that the Hurt Business had conversations about onboarding a top female member.

A veteran star could also be added to the Royal Rumble pretty soon as he dropped an effective teaser of the near future.

#5. Paige wants to return to WWE as a General Manager

It's been a while since Paige appeared on TV despite the former Divas Champion still being a contracted member of the company.

Paige took to Twitter recently to send out a message to Vince McMahon regarding becoming General Manager once again.

Paige spent a brief spell as a SmackDown authority figure after retiring from in-ring competition in 2018.

Paige held on to her position for a few months until the McMahon family regained power in the storyline. The 29-year-old star would love to be involved with WWE as a GM again, as revealed by the superstar below:

Paige's recent tweet came on the back of her claim to be the best General Manager.

Paige's name has often trended on social media as she is actively working towards an in-ring return. The talented wrestler had to hang up her wrestling boots due to recurring neck issues.

She has drawn inspiration from the likes of Daniel Bryan and Edge and is hoping to make a similarly triumphant comeback to wrestling.

While getting cleared to compete isn't the easiest of tasks in WWE, retaining her General Manager spot could be a realistic possibility for Paige.

A surprise return at the Royal Rumble can't be ruled out either.

