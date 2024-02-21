WWE News Roundup: Major name returns after a brief hiatus, Triple H to be replaced as head of the creative? New teases from Sheamus

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Triple H and Sheamus, among others.

Sheamus has been out of action for the last few months. The Celtic Warrior last competed inside the WWE ring in August 2023, as he was Edge's last opponent before he left the company. The Irish star has been dropping teases of his return over the last few days which we will cover in the Roundup.

In other news, a major name returned to action after being out of action for a brief period. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE RAW results

WWE hosted an action-packed RAW in front of a sold-out Anaheim crowd last night. The show also featured multiple names from SmackDown as Women's Elimination Chamber stars came face-to-face. The Bloodline also caused interference in two major matches.

Complete WWE RAW results:

Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes

Raquel Rodriguez won the Battle Royal

Judgment Day def. DIY, The Miz & R-Truth

Chad Gable def. Ivar

Gunther def. Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship

#2. Raquel Rodriguez returned on RAW

Raquel Rodriguez, who hasn't wrestled a televised match in three months, made her return last night on the red brand. The former NXT Women's Champion had been on the sidelines due to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

Raquel was one of the participants in the Last Chance Women's battle royal. She won the multi-woman extravaganza to book her place in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event.

Expand Tweet

She will go up against Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan. The winner will be able to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

#3. Triple H being replaced as head of the creative because of The Rock would be a good idea, says veteran

The Rock recently joined the TKO board of directors, with reports indicating that he also holds significant power when it comes to creative. The Brahma Bull will be represented by former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz in the aforementioned department.

Eric Bischoff recently stated that The Rock might still hold a grudge against Triple H because of their alleged locker room heat 25 years ago. He added that Gewirtz heading WWE Creative instead of Hunter wouldn't be a bad decision:

'Hey, who's currently running creative? That's Hunter, but if it's Brian, I don't think that's a bad thing. I'm not anti-Hunter. I think what he's done is fantastic. I don't want to see Hunter squeezed out. I want to be clear about that. But Brian, man, my goodness, the idea that he's back is nothing other than a positive,'' said Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

#4. Sheamus teases return

Sheamus has been out of action for over six months due to a shoulder injury. With WWE now on the Road to WrestleMania, The Celtic Warrior has teased a return with a message on social media.

Expand Tweet

Sheamus is currently a part of SmackDown and was the leader of Brawling Brutes before being sidelined. However, the faction no longer exists as Ridge Holland is on NXT while Pete Dunne joined forces with Tyler Bate.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE