WWE News Roundup: Major name rushed to hospital and needs emergency blood transfusion, Seth Rollins on retirement, Rhea Ripley issues apology

Welcome to the March 13 edition of the WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at topics revolving around Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley, besides checking out other top news stories of the day.

A legend was rushed to the hospital, where he needed an emergency blood transfusion. Let's check it out without any further ado.

#1 Brock Lesnar spotted in a new look

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023. Amid his hiatus from the company, The Beast Incarnate was seen sporting a new look. Lesnar was seen with a shorter beard, a major change from the last time he was donning a full beard on TV.

Lesnar was last seen in action against Cody Rhodes. He was mentioned in an updated lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which might affect his chances of returning to the company.

#2 Seth Rollins comments on retirement

Seth Rollins has been going strong inside the squared circle for over two decades. The Visionary recently shared his thoughts on retirement, noting he could hang up his boots when he turns 45. Currently, Rollins is 38 years old.

"I’ll be 39 in May. You know, 45 maybe really sounds alright to me, I think. It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. So just got to figure out what that feels like. But like my body’s definitely (…) I feel good right now. I feel very good," Rollins said.

Rollins was in action on RAW this past Monday when he faced CM Punk in a steel cage match. While The Visionary managed to win the match, he was brutally beaten down by Roman Reigns.

#3 Rhea Ripley issues an apology

Rhea Ripley has been going through a tough time in WWE. She recently lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. While Mami initially accepted that it was her fault, she went off on Bianca Belair on RAW, which led to SKY slapping the two stars.

Belair and Ripley have been involved in an online war-of-words since the show. However, SKY once again stepped in and asked the two to put their mobile phones down. Mami then issued an apology to The Genius of the Sky.

The three women look set to face off for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, it has been announced that SKY will face Bianca Belair.

#4 WWE legend rushed to the hospital

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs has been dealing with multiple health issues lately. As per an update on his Facebook page, Knobbs was rushed to the hospital yesterday following an emergency. It was also noted that Knobbs had to undergo a blood transfusion.

"Urgent Update: Hey everyone, Brian was rushed to the hospital from the rehab center due to critically low blood levels. He had to undergo an emergency blood transfusion and is really struggling right now. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. If you’d like to help support Brian’s recovery, you can contribute here: https://gofund.me/5c29f0b8," the post read.

Brian Knobbs was a part of the popular tag team Nasty Boys and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship on one occasion. He is also a three-time WCW Tag Team Champion.

