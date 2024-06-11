WWE News Roundup: Major name's run with the company has seemingly come to an end, Drew McIntyre reunited with old friend, CM Punk's message

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover stories revolving around Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, among others.

Also, in one of the top news of the day, a major name seems to be done with the company as he was written off TV programming on RAW. So without further delay, let's check it:

#1. WWE RAW results

Last night's RAW emanated from a sold-out Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The show featured multiple high-stakes matches, with Drew McIntyre defeating Finn Balor in the main event.

Here are the full results from the show:

IYO SKY def. Lyra Valkyria

Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman & Dragon Lee def. Judgment Day and Carlito

Sami Zayn def. Otis

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. The Unholy Union

Bron Breakker def. Ilja Dragunov

The Awesome Truth def. AOP to retain the World Tag Team Titles

Drew McIntyre def. Finn Balor

#2. Ricochet looks to be done with WWE

Ricochet is most probably on his way out of the global juggernaut as the former United States Champion has reportedly notified the company about his departure.

The high flyer was involved in a backstage brawl last night as Bron Breakker brutally attacked him. The angle was most likely done to write Ricochet off TV programming.

The inaugural Speed Champion is expected to join AEW after his contract with the Stamford-based promotion comes to an end.

#3. Drew McIntyre reunites with Sheamus

While Drew McIntyre and Sheamus traded insults upon the latter's return from injury, the duo looked to be on the same page on RAW.

The Celtic Warrior made his intentions of winning the Money in the Bank clear and agreed to a fair cash-in if McIntyre ends up winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Drew McIntyre will face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. The Judgment Day is barred from the ringside after McIntyre defeated Finn Balor on RAW.

#4. CM Punk reacts to Ricochet's beatdown

CM Punk reacted to Bron Breakker's brutal beatdown of Ricochet with a one-word message. The Second City Saint called the high flyer RIP-ochet on WWE's post about the star being taken out in an ambulance.

CM Punk is currently out of action after suffering an injury during the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The Second City Saint is expected to make a return soon.

