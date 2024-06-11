We got a big night on WWE RAW tonight with some great matches. Drew McIntyre faced off with Finn Balor in the main event with some big implications for Clash at the Castle.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (June 10, 2024):

IYO SKY def. Lyra Valkyria

Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman & Dragon Lee def. Judgment Day and Carlito

Sami Zayn def. Otis

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. The Unholy Union

Bron Breakker def. Ilja Dragunov

The Awesome Truth def. AOP to retain the World Tag Team Titles

Drew McIntyre def. Finn Balor

Drew McIntyre was out first and called out Damian Priest, who made his entrance with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor at his side. Drew said that the only reason Priest became the champ was because of his team, The Judgment Day.

Priest replied that Drew will face Finn Balor tonight. If he wins, Judgment Day will be banned from ringside at Clash at the Castle. If Drew loses, however, Judgment Day will be there to secure Priest's win.

Drew agreed to the terms and left the ring before RAW moved on.

Backstage on RAW, Liv Morgan was with Dominik Mysterio and said that she wanted to see him later tonight. Dom tried to protest, but Morgan gave him her hotel key before walking off.

WWE RAW Results: IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria unloaded on IYO SKY in the corner right off the bat before SKY came back with some big strikes and grounded Lyra on the mat. IYO slapped Lyra in the face before the latter locked in an inverted Boston Crab into an innovative abdominal stretch. The match headed outside, and SKY got a springboard moonsault, taking Valkyria down.

Dakota Kai broke up a pin from ringside before Lyra took her and Kairi Sane out with a dropkick through the ropes. IYO used the distraction to send Lyra into the corner and hit the double knees in the corner.

Lyra got her knees up for the following moonsault before IYO countered the Nightwing and picked up the win with a crucifix pin.

Result: IYO SKY def. Lyra Valkyria

Damage CTRL attacked Lyra after the match and delivered a beatdown before Katana Chance and Kayden Carter came in to make the save, chasing the heels off.

Grade: B

Backstage, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Carlito entered the Judgment Day clubhouse before Dominik Mysterio told them about the incident earlier with Liv Morgan and showed them the hotel key.

Sami Zayn was backstage with Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa before apologizing for last week. Otis apologized for his attack last week before talking about losing everything: his Money in the Bank briefcase, his peach, referring to former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, and Tucker, his former tag partner.

Sami told him that he and the others didn't need Gable and The Alpha Academy members could stand on their own without having to comply with their leader's demands.

Back in The Judgment Day clubhouse, Liv's hotel key somehow went missing, and if I were to guess, I'd say Carlito swiped it.

WWE RAW Results: Judgment Day & Carlito vs. Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman & Dragon Lee

JD McDonagh fled the ring right away and Carlito stepped into the ring before being manhandled by Braun Strowman. Dragon Lee tagged in and JD got some strikes in before Dominik took Dragon down with a cheap shot from the ropes.

Rey came in and took Dominik out with a senton and a Rana before Dom and JD used Rey's body to clothesline Dragon Lee on the outside in an innovative maneuver.

Liv Morgan showed up and was arguing with Dom from the apron before Zelina Vega pushed her off, and the women's world champ fell on top of Dom. The two were having a moment before Zelina dragged Liv away and started a brawl as Braun ran in and steamrolled through all of Judgment Day.

Back in the ring, Carlito took a big powerslam from the Monster before Lee came in and got the win with a frog splash.

Result: Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman & Dragon Lee def. Judgment Day and Carlito

Grade: B+

Ricochet told Ilja Dragunov that he would be supporting the former NXT Champ tonight in his match against Bron Breakker.

IYO SKY was freaking out backstage and Dakota tried to console her but the former Women's Champ screamed like a maniac and ran off, saying that "Damage CTRL needs to change".

Sami Zayn was out next and thanked the fans for their support before Chad Gable and The Alpha Academy came out to interrupt him. Gable said that his team would be happy to relieve Sami of his title, but Zayn stopped him and asked him if he really thought that his team was happy.

Gable said that they were a family and supported each other no matter what before sending Otis to face Sami in the match.

WWE RAW Results: Otis vs. Sami Zayn

Otis was getting some big strikes in the corner early on as Gable barked orders from inside. Otis hit a big splash, and Gable told him to do it again, but Otis hesitated, letting Sami Zayn hit a Helluva Kick for the quick win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Otis on RAW

Gable attacked Sami after the match and yelled at Otis to get up. He lifted Sami and wanted Otis to hit the IC Champ, but Otis hesitated once more, making Gable angry.

Gable slapped Otis twice before the latter got really mad and hit Sami with a clothesline and the World's Strongest Slam. Otis then got in Gable's face and cornered him before turning away and walking off.

Grade: C

The Miz was backstage, and R-Truth told him that a fortune teller had told him that they would be facing The APA: JBL and Faarooq. It turned out that the fortune teller was Scarlett, and they would be facing the AOP, not APA.

WWE RAW Results: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. The Unholy Union

Isla Dawn took Shayna Baszler down off the apron with a dropkick to the injured knee before isolating Zoey Stark in the ring.

Dawn and Fyre got a big double-team splash on Zoey before getting some big strikes in. Baszler came back and caught Alba Fyre in the Kirifuda Clutch and knocked her out before getting the win.

Result: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. The Unholy Union on RAW

Grade: C

WWE RAW Results: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

Bron Breakker was dominating right off the bat and sent Ilja Dragunov outside with a huge move. Bron hit a flying knee strike but took the Constantine Special before Dragunov got a top rope knee strike of his own.

Ilja got a series of German Suplexes before getting a massive Coast to Coast and a top rope senton. Bron got a clothesline but missed a spear before taking the H-Bomb.

Outside the ring, Bron took a boot to the face before Dragunov tried for a slam on the announce desk but was dropped on it instead. Bron sent Ilja into the ring post before hitting a spear to the injured ribs and then a second one on the floor outside. Back in the ring, Bron got another spear before picking up the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Ilja Dragunov on RAW

After the match, Breakker went for another running spear, but Ricochet came in and took Bron out, sending him over the barricades with a dropkick.

Grade: A

The keycard was back in the clubhouse, and it turned out that Dom had it all along. Priest and the gang were getting ready for the main event, and Balor pocketed the keycard before they headed out.

WWE RAW Results: The Awesome Truth (c) vs. AOP - World Tag Team Title match

The champs were taking a beating early on and AOP isolated The Miz, delivering a beatdown. R-Truth tagged in and sent one of the opponents outside before Miz came back and took control of the match.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston showed up and attacked Karrion Kross, causing a distraction. Truth came in with the tag title belt and hit Akam with it but failed to take him down. He tossed the title to Akam to stop him from attacking as Miz rolled Akam from behind and got the win.

Result: The Awesome Truth def. AOP to retain the World Tag Team Titles on RAW

Grade: B

Ricochet and Ilja were backstage when Bron attacked them once more and hit Dragunov with a spear. Ricochet fought back and took a beating before Bron tossed him into a trailer truck. Bron dragged The One and Only up a set of stairs and put him through the windscreen of a car!

We saw Ricochet being stretchered into an ambulance shortly after, and ring announcer Samantha Irvin got in and left with him.

Pat McAfee stepped up as the interim ring announcer due to Irvin having left.

WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

Drew McIntyre got some big hits early on and sent Finn Balor outside, but the latter drove Drew's arm into the ringpost before heading back to the ring. Balor dropped Drew on the apron but the kick was blocked before McIntyre took Balor down on the apron and tossed him over the announce desk and into the barricades.

Balor went up to the top rope but took a headbutt before getting a massive DDT. Damian Priest came in and got on the apron before JD and Carlito tried to attack Drew. Carlito took a headbutt and JD took the Claymore before Drew got the Claymore on Balor as well for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Finn Balor on RAW

Grade: B+

