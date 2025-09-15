WWE News Roundup: Major name will not return to in-ring competition due to health issues, Update on Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio still not cleared?

Welcome to the September 15 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Bianca Belair and Rey Mysterio, among others.

Both Bianca Belair and Rey Mysterio are currently out of action due to injury. The superstars recently provided updates on their status. Also, a major name has confirmed that he won't be returning to in-ring competition. Let's check it all out without any further delay:

#4. Kofi Kingston goes off on Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce recently announced that Kofi Kingston will face Penta in a singles match on RAW this week. However, the announcement did not sit well with Kingston, who went off on Pearce for booking him in a match just three days after his gruelling battle at AAA Worlds Collide.

Kofi Kingston @TrueKofi What in the Hell?! I already beat @PENTAELZEROM! Just 3 short days after a grueling title match at #WorldsCollide &amp; I have to face this Cacodemon AGAIN?! Why would @ScrapDaddyAP book this match when I’m clearly not back to full strength?! That Bald-Headed Tyrant has gone too far!

Kingston called Adam Pearce a Bald-Headed Tyrant, noting that he is not at 100% after competing in a match just three days ago.

#3. 3-time WWE Champion officially confirms he can't wrestle anymore

WWE is set to head to Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 43. Soon after the announcement, reports about multiple legends competing at the show began making the rounds. Shawn Michaels, however, has ruled out an in-ring return, noting that his wrestling days are past him:

"Not a chance. Not a chance. And even—hey, look, even if they weren’t, I’m so blessed and so fortunate to have done what I’ve done."

Michaels emphasized that he's very happy with his current role in WWE and wants to help the younger generation:

"I am so overjoyed to be doing what I do now, and helping, you know, the future of the WWE and to be a part of that. NXT is just, you know, thriving on Tuesday nights on CW Network. And to help these young men and women, you know, again, to achieve their passions and their dreams is something that I had no idea I had enjoyed this much, but it is so great because I think the business is in tremendous hands for the future."

Shawn Michaels came out of retirement in 2018 to compete at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, it does not look like he will don his wrestling boots again.

#2. Disappointing news for Bianca Belair fans

Bianca Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered an injury during her triple-threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky. The former women's champion recently provided an update on her status, noting that she's wearing her wedding ring on her right hand as her left finger is still broken:

"I have my wedding ring on my right hand because my left finger is still broken." She said.

Belair is one of the most prominent members of the WWE women's division, and her absence has affected SmackDown in a big way.

#4. Rey Mysterio is still not cleared for return

Rey Mysterio has been on the sidelines since April. The former World Heavyweight Champion recently visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, trying to get cleared for an in-ring return.

"I just went out to the Performance Center in Orlando, and I had to go back in the ring trying to get cleared from an injury."

Mysterio has made non-wrestling appearances during his time away from the squared circle. He was present at the AAA Worlds Collide, where Dominik Mysterio became a double champion.

