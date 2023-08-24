WWE News Roundup: Major star breaks silence on sudden exit from the company, Former World Champion says he was fired, Dolph Ziggler mentions Goldberg

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former Universal Champion Goldberg, Dolph Ziggler, and Hulk Hogan.

Lacey Evan is officially done with WWE and has started a diner of her own. The company did not renew her contract after it expired. It is unknown whether it was the company's decision to part ways or Evans'. Apart from that, we will talk about why WWE released The Hulkster. So let's dive in:

3) Hulk Hogan reveals why he was fired by Vince McMahon Sr.

In a recent installment of The Joe Rogan Experience, Hogan expressed how his enthusiasm for making a cameo appearance in Rocky 3 alongside Sylvester Stallone got him released from WWE. Regrettably, he didn't receive the approval of McMahon Sr. for this endeavor. The ensuing discussion between them ultimately resulted in The Hulkster's departure from the company.

He was sending me down to the Southern swing wrestling thing. I said, 'No, I told you, I'm not gonna do that. I'm gonna go do this movie and as soon as I'm done, I'll come back.' He goes, 'Don't come back. You're never gonna work here again. Never.' So I went okay." stated Hogan.

This event took place before Hogan became a megastar in WWE after Vince McMahon Jr. took over his father's company. The Hall of Famer had a stint with the promotion in the 70s when it was still under McMahon Sr.

2) Dolph Ziggler comments on his match against Goldberg

At SummerSlam 2019, Goldberg faced off against Dolph Ziggler in a one-sided bout. During his entrance, The Showoff took the mic to deliver a promo before the match officially commenced. Ziggler stated that Goldberg fears him. However, The Myth defeated him in a quick fashion with a spear and a Jackhammer.

In a recent instance, the official Twitter account of WWE inquired from fans about the most remarkable display of strength in the company's history. Dolph Ziggler, in a lighthearted manner, offered his response by pointing to his bout against the former Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2019 as the pinnacle of strength.

1) Lacey Evans breaks silence after WWE exit

Earlier this month, Lacey Evans used Twitter to drop subtle hints suggesting her departure from the company. A couple of days ago, official confirmation emerged, and it was eventually revealed that she had indeed chosen to part ways with the company. During an interview with The Island News, Evans disclosed the heartfelt explanation behind her decision to exit.

“I thought I could be of more assistance fighting a different fight than in the WWE ring. I want to focus on helping my community to fight against addiction and fight on the mental health side to normalize mental health issues.”

Evans unveiled her intentions to establish a diner in Beaufort, South Carolina. She further outlined her plan to transform the diner into a welcoming environment, providing support for groups like Alcoholics Anonymous. As part of this initiative, she intends to provide complimentary donuts and coffee to attendees as well.

