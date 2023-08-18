WWE News Roundup: Major star finally addresses potential retirement match, tag team reuniting, Rikishi sends a message to Brock Lesnar

Welcome to today’s edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we bring you some of the most exciting stories from the world of wrestling.

Today, we will discuss some top names, including Edge, Rikishi, Brock Lesnar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo.

With some speculation about what will happen on SmackDown after Edge’s apparent “last” match, the star has opened up. The stories will also talk about Rikishi addressing Brock Lesnar via a video and, finally, about the Los Lotharios team going through a big change.

#3 Edge talks about his coming match against Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

Edge is one of the most legendary stars in WWE history. He has held multiple titles, wrestled the biggest names in the world, and consistently entertained fans.

However, his upcoming match against Sheamus has been called his retirement match with WWE. Now, the star has addressed the truth behind the rumors saying that he could not confirm that it would be his last-ever match. However, he did say that it was the last match on his current WWE contract.

"Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really, really, with 100% truth, can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know," Edge said.

Returning from a career-ending injury years later, the star’s time in the company appears to be winding down.

#2 Los Lotharios reuniting in WWE but with a whole new look

NXT fans will know that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo apparently broke up after two years together as a team a few weeks back. It came after a loss, and both stars were frustrated, with Humberto leaving, saying he was done with Garza.

Now, they are back together and under a new gimmick. In a vignette, it appeared that they were coming back as a whole new team with a new look, no longer depending on the various shenanigans they would get up to.

What this team will look like is not sure at this time.

#1 Rikishi sends Brock Lesnar a message

The WWE legend and the father of Jimmy and Jey Uso, Rikishi, has sent Brock Lesnar a message on Instagram. He shared a video where he had confronted Brock Lesnar back in the day when Lesnar was a young “Heyman guy.”

Fans in the comments believed that this was him hinting at a return to face Lesnar one more time. In the video, he gave Lesnar a run for his money and threw him out of the ring before nearly hitting Heyman with a Stink Face.

Brock Lesnar has been absent since his match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, and with the video, Rikishi appeared to be hinting at one last match against the star.