WWE News Roundup - Major star getting knee surgery again; new Wyatt Sicks member? Liv Morgan replaced in The Judgment Day?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories of the day in the world of wrestling.

Today, several female stars are in the spotlight. Liv Morgan's time in The Judgment Day might be in danger, while another former champion has teased joining The Wyatt Sicks. It isn't Alexa Bliss!

But let's start this roundup with some unfortunate news, as a current RAW star is set to undergo knee surgery.

#1. Zoey Stark update following WWE RAW

Zoey Stark suffered a nasty-looking injury on this week's episode of RAW. She landed awkwardly from an attempted Springboard Dropkick on Kairi Sane, in a match that also featured Rhea Ripley. Stark was carried out of the arena amid fears of a serious knee injury.

It seems like those fears have come true, as learned during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. Show host Joe Lowry stated that he found out Zoey Stark was set to undergo surgery minutes before the show began.

It isn't known exactly what type of injury she suffered, but she did tear her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in the same knee in 2021. This will be her second knee surgery since becoming a WWE Superstar:

"Just got word from Dr. Chris Featherstone that she is getting an MRI and headed into surgery, and that story is developing. We just found that out literally minutes before we got on the air," Lowry said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Zoey Stark a speedy recovery, and hopefully, she can return better than ever.

#2. The Liv Morgan-Roxanne Perez saga

Another developing saga from RAW saw Roxanne Perez enter the Judgment Day clubhouse. Finn Balor introduced her to the group as she came bearing gifts, particularly a box of chicken nuggets for Dominik Mysterio. This has raised speculation over Perez replacing Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day.

According to WrestleVotes, during the Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE was testing the waters for Roxanne as a member of the group. This may ultimately lead to a feud between her and Morgan, with the 23-year-old star potentially remaining a part of The Judgment Day:

"I think it's more testing the waters, see the reaction. She looks the part already and fits that group. I would love to see her and Liv fight for an official spot inside The Judgment Day," he said.

It remains to be seen how this storyline plays out once Liv Morgan returns to WWE.

#3. A new member for The Wyatt Sicks?

While The Wyatt Sicks are still off WWE television, a lot has been teased for when they are back. Alexa Bliss almost seems like a guaranteed joinee at this point, but she has also planted the seeds for another alliance. The five-time Women's Champion has been wanting to talk to Charlotte Flair backstage for a couple of weeks now.

While things haven't progressed much in that regard, Flair has posted an interesting story on her Instagram handle. The Queen shared an edited picture of herself and Bliss, with a message that is closely associated with The Wyatt Sicks:

"revel in what you are⭕," she wrote.

Image via @charlottewwe on Instagram

It remains to be seen if anything comes from this tease. WWE adding Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to The Wyatt Sicks would be an interesting angle.

