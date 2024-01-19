WWE News Roundup: Major star's shocking exit from company confirmed, worrying Seth Rollins update, new female Judgment Day member?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we bring to you some of the biggest stories of the day from the wrestling world. Today, we have some huge updates, including one on Seth Rollins' injury.

A former world champion is leaving his current promotion in a surprising move, and Dominik Mysterio has expressed interest in a second Mami joining The Judgment Day. How did Rhea Ripley react?

So, without further ado, let's get into today's WWE News Roundup.

#1. Seth Rollins is no longer advertised for WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins suffered an injury to his left leg during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jinder Mahal on RAW. The extent remains unknown and has left the WWE Universe fearing the worst, with a possibility that The Visionary could miss WrestleMania 40.

Previously advertised for next week's episode of RAW on WWE's official website, Rollins has been removed from the list of names scheduled to appear on the show. While this might just be a precautionary measure for the time being, it could be a sign that the injury is worse tha initially feared.

Hopefully, that isn't the case, and Seth Rollins can return to the ring as quickly as possible. If he's not out for long, The Visionary will likely face CM Punk at WrestleMania.

#2. Dominik Mysterio wants Michelle McCool in The Judgment Day

It looks like Dominik Mysterio wants another Mami. While reacting to the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match alongside Rhea Ripley for WWE's YouTube channel, Dirty Dom and Damian Priest entertained the idea of Michelle McCool joining The Judgment Day.

Ripley quickly stated that can't happen because she's The Undertaker's wife. Meanwhile, McCool reacted with this comment on Instagram:

"REAL TALK - I knew I loved Dom😂 & (obviously everyone else here too) #twomamis…..I mean, I’d pull my weight - just sayin!"

So, the former WWE Women's Champion might be interested in joining The Judgment Day. Could it happen? And how would Rhea Ripley take it?

#3. NJPW announces that Kazuchika Okada is leaving

Expand Tweet

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will be leaving the promotion when his contract expires at the end of January. This has come as a huge shock, as The Rainmaker is among the biggest Japanese wrestlers ever.

"I have nothing but gratitude for having been a part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling since 2007, and for NJPW bringing me from a 19 year old kid off the plane in Mexico to the Rainmaker I am today. Thank you to the best of companies in NJPW, to the best of opponents that I’ve been able to face here, and to the best of fans that have cheered and booed over the years. I promise to make it rain in every match I have left, so keep watching," Okada said in a statement.

Okada will appear for three dates in February, as per NJPW's official statement. But beyond that, he looks set to join AEW or WWE full-time. As of now, there isn't much word on what his destination will be. However, wherever Kazuchika Okada goes, he will create an enormous buzz.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here