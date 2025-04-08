WWE News Roundup: Major star will not return to in-ring competition due to health issues, Roman Reigns' next appearance, Becky Lynch mentioned

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to discuss all the top stories making rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's edition, we will look at topics revolving around Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, among others.
Also, a former champion has revealed that he won't be making a return to in-ring competition due to major health issues. Let's check it out along with Monday Night RAW results!
#1. WWE RAW Results
We are less than two weeks away from WrestleMania 41, and things are hotter than ever on the red brand. CM Punk and Seth Rollins were involved in a confrontation after the Visionary almost took out Paul Heyman.
Jey Uso and Gunther also came face-to-face ahead of their match at WrestleMania 41, while Rhea Ripley was added to the Women's World Championship bout at the Showcase of Immortals.
Here are the complete results from the show:
- Lyra Valkyria def. Bayley to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- The Creed Brothers & El Grande Americano def. LWO
- The New Day def. The War Raiders via DQ
- Penta def. Dominik Mysterio
#2. Roman Reigns' next appearance announced
Roman Reigns will be involved in a high-profile match at WrestleMania 41, where he will face CM Punk and Seth Rollins.
While Punk and Rollins were present on the red brand last night, the OTC has not been seen since last week's SmackDown. However, he will make his return on RAW next week, as announced by Michael Cole.
Roman Reigns won't have Paul Heyman in his corner for his match at WrestleMania 41, as the Wiseman will be on CM Punk's side. The OTC also took a GTS from the Best in the World on SmackDown and will be looking for revenge upon his return.
#3. Becky Lynch mentioned by WWE
Becky Lynch has been away from WWE programming for nearly 11 months, with her return date still unknown.
Amid her hiatus, the Man was mentioned by the company as her WrestleMania 35 match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair was listed as the 10th greatest match in the WrestleMania history.
Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. The bout also headlined WrestleMania 35.
#4. Legend won't be wrestling again
Legendary Superstar Diamond Dallas Paga, aka DDP, has not been seen in a WWE ring in almost a decade.
He recently noted that he couldn't return to the squared circle because it could have a major effect on his health. DDP also promoted WWE 2K25, noting that fans can play as him in the game:
"You can play as me on the new WWE 2K because today’s DDP can still GO in the ring if I choose to. I choose not to because it would fu**ing cripple me at some point! I’m still a Ferrari. I just got 998,000 miles on me. 🤪DDP #WWE2K25 DDP YOGA," he wrote.
DDP last competed in the global juggernaut in 2016 when he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. His full-time career came to an end in 2006.