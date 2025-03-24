WWE News Roundup: Major superstar forced to retire after recent match due to health issues, Finn Balor loses again, Nia Jax sends a message

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to cover all the top stories making the rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Finn Balor and Nia Jax, among other interesting stories from the last 24 hours.

A major superstar was recently forced to retire due to health reasons. He received a message from Michin following the announcement. Jacob Fatu had previously reacted to the news as well. So without any further ado, let's dive in:

#1. Major title match announced for WWE RAW

This week's RAW will feature a huge title match as Adam Pearce announced that Bron Breakker will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta this Monday.

The seeds for the match were planted last week when the luchador stated his desire to go after the IC title following his win over Ludwig Kaiser. While many expected the two to face off at WrestleMania, Triple H and Co. seem to have much bigger plans for the Showcase of the Immortals.

#2. Nia Jax calls Tiffany Stratton a loser

While Nia Jax is no longer involved in a feud with Tiffany Stratton, there is still bad blood between the two. The Irresistible Force took a shot at the WWE Women's Champion after her segment with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown this past Friday.

Jax called her former partner a "loser," stating that she will lose her upcoming title match against The Queen. Jax also took a jibe at Flair as she called her an "old lady."

#3. Finn Balor loses again

Finn Balor has been in a slump lately as he is often on the losing end of his important matches. The Prince recently challenged Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he once again came up short.

Balor's losing run continued at recent WWE Road to WrestleMania live events as he lost to Rey Mysterio at both the Belfast and Nottingham house shows.

Dominik Mysterio played a role in Balor's loss against Breakker on RAW last week and many expect the two to be at each other's throats soon. However, WWE has slowly been teasing an implosion of The Judgment Day and we may have to wait a little longer for it to come around.

#4. Legendary name announces retirement; Michin reacts

Another legendary star's career came to an end a few days ago as Homicide hung up his boots after wrestling in his last match on March 20. The veteran revealed before the match that he had a cyst in his brain which led to him making the decision.

Homicide received love and support from the wrestling world after the news. Jacob Fatu sent the veteran a heartwarming message. Michin also reacted to the news as she penned a thankful note.

