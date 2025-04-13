WWE News Roundup: Major superstar could get 'fired' by the company following SmackDown, Potential match for Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss update

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for April 13, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about SmackDown stars Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss.

Plus, the latest update on Becky Lynch, and more. Let's get started:

#4. Becky Lynch is "not wrestling anymore"

Becky Lynch, who has not competed in WWE since May 2024, recently spoke about her wrestling future. She appeared on The Ultimate Improv Show not too long ago and said:

"It's WrestleMania season, isn't it now? I'm not wrestling anymore. Aww... Maybe one day, but not right now. Thank you very much. But my husband [Seth Rollins] is!"

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 41 will be main-evented by Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. It should be interesting to see when Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, returns to wrestling.

While Lynch's latest statement has dampened expectations ahead of WrestleMania, Rollins did confirm that she is not retired and will make her in-ring comeback at some point.

#3. Alexa Bliss teases WWE return!

All signs pointed toward a big storyline featuring Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks for WrestleMania 41. However, the faction and Bliss have been absent from television lately.

The popular star recently posted an Instagram story, teasing fans about her return in the video update:

"I have a busy week. Thursday - Nobu. Vegas on Friday."

WWE SmackDown and the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Las Vegas this Friday. Interestingly, reports suggest that The Wyatt Sicks may need to wait until or after WrestleMania to return. How this affects Alexa Bliss' status remains to be seen.

#2. Charlotte Flair has been warned about WWE 'firing'

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had recently been in the news for controversial reasons, as their April 4th segment on SmackDown reportedly entered unscripted territory. Their storyline is now back on track.

Before the latest episode of SmackDown, Flair launched a scripted attack on Stratton outside the arena. Commentator Joe Tessitore noted that the two women were facing disciplinary actions. However, Flair would ambush the champion again later in the night.

During the second attack, Wade Barrett confronted an enraged Charlotte Flair and said:

"You're gonna get yourself fired."

WWE is trying to blur the lines between fiction and reality after there was actual backstage heat (according to reports) surrounding Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. Now, World Wrestling Entertainment could push this storyline in the biggest way possible: What if Flair keeps breaking all the rules and, as a result, is 'fired' by the company at some point?

#1. Who will face Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41?

With Kevin Owens pulling out of WrestleMania due to injury, Randy Orton needs a new opponent for The Show of Shows. Two opponents were teased for The Viper during SmackDown this week: Solo Sikoa and Nick Aldis.

Aldis, who Orton attacked with an RKO not too long ago, is many fans' ultimate pick to replace Owens. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also wants the SmackDown GM to make his in-ring return at WrestleMania 41. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said:

"Nick [Aldis should face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41], because there's a story. You've got an inciting incident, which is the first thing you do in an Act One. You take your character. In this case, Nick Aldis, he's the GM of WWE [SmackDown]. His world is being the [SmackDown] GM, and then something happens, that's why it's called an inciting incident, like lighting a match to a fuse on a stick of dynamite. Something happens to take him out of that world and thrust him into one that's completely different, and then the journey begins. I think it's great."

Eric Bischoff also called Nick Aldis a "super guy" and a "class act," having worked with him in TNA many years ago. The two remain friends to this day.

Should Nick Aldis face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

