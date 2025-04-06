WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Big WrestleMania match has been canceled, Roman Reigns to retire his Tribal Chief gimmick? Charlotte Flair update

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for April 6, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about SmackDown Superstars Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair.

Plus, the latest on Lana, Rusev, and more. Without further ado, let's get started:

#4 Is there backstage heat on Charlotte Flair after WWE SmackDown?

The April 4th episode of SmackDown featured a heated segment between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, which turned into an unscripted nightmare. Things went off the rails as Stratton mentioned her WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent's "0-3" record in marriages.

Flair, who has been in the news for her divorce from Andrade, would claim that Ludwig Kaiser (Tiffany Stratton's real-life boyfriend) was in her DMs. Unsurprisingly, this segment was a hot topic among the women's roster, according to a Fightful Select report.

Allegedly, Charlotte Flair was the one who went off-script first, and Tiffany Stratton retaliated with verbal jabs as a result. The situation between the two had been "boiling over for a while." As things got out of hand, Stratton rolled out of the ring towards the end of the segment to avoid further escalation.

Management was reportedly unhappy with either woman, with the Wrestling Observer noting that there is more heat on Flair at this point. It should be interesting to see whether WWE leans more into the real-life drama ahead of their match at WrestleMania 41.

#3 Will Lana return to WWE with Rusev?

Rusev has reportedly signed a new WWE deal, finally returning to the company after his stint in AEW. Thanks to the buzz surrounding The Bulgarian Brute, there was speculation about the status of Lana, his wife and former on-screen manager.

While fans could see Rusev back on WWE television at some point, Lana may not return with him. A report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Rusev was at the World Wrestling Entertainment headquarters in Stamford to sign his contract. However, Lana did not accompany him, and "those in the company are of the impression she's not coming in with him."

#2 Kevin Owens reveals the full story after his WWE WrestleMania 41 match is canceled

Kevin Owens is set to miss WrestleMania 41 and won't face Randy Orton at the event. The Prizefighter announced on SmackDown that he needs surgery for a serious neck injury, and more details have now been disclosed.

Owens recently appeared on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox and explained:

"In January, I had a match. In the match, two things happened that really jarred my neck. That's when the issues started. So, I knew there was something. We ended up doing an MRI this week and found out that, yeah, it’s serious. So I think that match in January is what did it, because I had an MRI a month before that, and everything looked fine."

Kevin Owens also spoke about the timetable for his WWE return:

"Most of the people that have gone through similar things - it's probably six months to eight months to a year. So I would assume in that range. But I don't really know. I know I'll come back or, at the very least, I really hope I come back. I never take anything for granted in what we do. So, who knows, but I'm pretty likely to come back."

With KO out of action, Randy Orton does not have an opponent for WrestleMania 41 (yet).

#1 Massive hint suggests that Roman Reigns could drop his Tribal Chief character

CM Punk wants Roman Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, in his corner when he faces Reigns and Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania event. This is the long-awaited favor that Punk finally revealed on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The reveal led to a massive rift between Reigns and Heyman, with the latter siding with Punk. So, what's next for the Original Tribal Chief? Firstly, he has no tribe to lead, as members of the OG Bloodline are doing their own thing right now. With Heyman also drifting away, some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out an interesting statement.

When Roman Reigns inducted Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, he said:

"The Tribal Chief doesn't happen if I'm not with The Wiseman. I can tell you this much: the moment I'm not with The Wiseman is the moment you won't see The Tribal Chief anymore."

These are Roman Reigns' own words, and he may finally have to retire his Tribal Chief gimmick as a result. It remains to be seen whether WWE will move in this direction.

Should Roman Reigns retire as The Tribal Chief? Tap on the 'Discuss' button and let us know.

