WWE News Roundup: Major superstar is officially confirmed to be retiring, Best wishes to Chad Gable, Brock Lesnar looks JACKED

Welcome to the July 2 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories revolving around top stars like Brock Lesnar and Chad Gable, among others.

Also, Michael Cole has officially confirmed that a major name will be retiring from in-ring competition next week. So, without any further ado, let's check it out:

#1. Issues between WWE and The Rock?

The Rock has not been seen on WWE programming since he orchestrated John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that The Final Boss is at odds with the company due to the creative team rejecting his idea of turning Cody Rhodes heel:

"Ever since Rock was on McAfee’s show, you have not heard from him. I am talking about the stake Rock has in this company. He has not put out one tweet about any of these shows. Rock used to promote the show. It’s clear, Rock wanted to turn Cody heel. That’s what he wanted to do. I think there’s a lot going on in the company. Because for Rock to not promote the show, in any way, shape, or form, you gotta read between the lines. He’s not putting Cena over, he’s not saying anything about the WWE."

Check out the video below:

For those who are unaware, The Rock reportedly wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel at Elimination Chamber, but Triple H and Co. rejected the idea. Instead, it was John Cena who embraced his villainous side.

#2. Brock Lesnar looks jacked in a recent photo

Brock Lesnar has stayed off the wrestling radar during his absence from WWE. However, The Beast Incarnate was recently spotted in a non-wrestling capacity in a gym where he was posing alongside a fan. The former Universal Champion appears to be in great shape and was seen sporting long hair.

Brock Lesnar has been out of action for nearly two years. He last donned his wrestling boots at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. There is still no word on whether he will ever return to the company.

#3. Chad Gable successfully undergoes surgery

Chad Gable suffered an injury recently that will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. The American Made leader was present on RAW this week, where he bid adieu to his faction.

A few hours after the show, Gable successfully underwent surgery, and he noted that he would be back in action soon.

#4. Michael Cole confirms that a major name is set to retire

Goldberg recently made his return to WWE for his final match. However, there were speculations that the former world champion could stay on for a longer run. Nonetheless, Michael Cole has confirmed that the WCW icon will compete in his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event next week.

Cole noted on this week's RAW that Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta will be the powerhouse's last hurrah:

"It's only appropriate the final match of Goldberg's career would take place in Atlanta."

Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in his last match. The WWE legend is unlikely to win as the company probably won't put the title on him when he is set to hang up his boots for good.

