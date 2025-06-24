WWE News Roundup: Major superstar officially confirms end of full-time career, Veteran shows concern for Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio praised

We are back with another exciting edition of our daily series, WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Liv Morgan and Rey Mysterio, along with checking out other major developments in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Also, in one of the top stories of the last 24 hours, a major name has officially confirmed the end of their full-time career. So let's check it out along with RAW results.

#1. WWE RAW results

Monday Night RAW was loaded with enthralling matches and segments as we head into the Night of Champions weekend. The show featured an Intercontinental Championship match between Bayley and Becky Lynch, while the semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments also took place.

Two more matches were set for WWE Night of Champions on RAW. Rhea Ripley will face Raquel Rodriguez after the latter put Mami through a table, while Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross will also get a chance to settle their issues inside the squared circle. Meanwhile, the AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio match was postponed after Adam Pearce disclosed that the Intercontinental Champion had suffered an injury.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Bron Breakker def. Penta

Jade Cargill def. Roxanne Perez

Becky Lynch (c) def. Bayley via DQ

Cody Rhodes def. Jey Uso

#2. WWE veteran shows concern for Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan suffered an injury last week during her match against Kairi Sane and is set to be out for an undisclosed time. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that things were not looking good for the former Women's World Champion after what transpired on RAW.

"I just can't wait to see how they drag this out with uh Liv and Roxanne and and Rodriguez for four months because I'm telling you bro, the the way they made it sound tonight, you're not going to see Liv Morgan for four months," Russo said on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW.

Liv Morgan seemed to be at odds with Roxanne Perez, and the two looked destined to square off down the line. However, Perez will likely replace Morgan as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

#3. Dominik Mysterio praises WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has rarely said nice things about his father since turning heel a few years ago. However, the Intercontinental Champion acknowledged Rey Mysterio for his role in changing pro wrestling during his appearance on the Intoxicados Podcast.

"Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn't see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a s*** about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it's the reality," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

"Dirty" Dom has been at odds with his father since joining The Judgment Day a few years ago. The Intercontinental Champion only makes in-character comments about Rey even outside WWE.

#4. WWE legend confirms her full-time career is over

Michelle McCool recently made her return to WWE, as she is one of the coaches on the LFG season two. However, the former champion made it clear during an interview with Sports Illustrated that her full-time career was now over.

"I don’t know about backstage on a weekly basis. But I really have enjoyed working with the kids down there. Going in, I kind of felt like an impostor. I’m like, with him and Booker [T] and Bubba [Ray Dudley] and Shawn’s [Michaels] running the place, and, like, I tell all them what they do in front of these guys, I would have been so nervous, so intimidated every single day," Michelle McCool said.

Michelle McCool was last seen in action at the Royal Rumble 2023, where she was one of the participants in the Women's Rumble match.

