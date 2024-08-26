WWE News Roundup: Major superstar has officially left the company and joined AEW, Sheamus on neck injury, Sami Zayn praised 

Welcome to another edition of WWE News Roundup, where we will be discussing all the top stories making rounds in the pro wrestling world. In today's piece, we will be covering topics around Sheamus and Sami Zayn, among others.

Also, AEW All In 2024 has been a major talking point in the pro wrestling fraternity since yesterday. Aside from multiple memorable moments and matches, the show also featured the debut of a former WWE Superstar. So without any further ado, let's begin:

#4. WWE RAW preview

The buildup for the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event is set to continue on Monday Night RAW. So far, only two matches have been announced for the show. Uncle Howdy will face Chad Gable in a singles match while Bronson Reed will lock horns with Braun Strowman.

Randy Orton's appearance is also announced for the show. We will also see the commencement of the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender tournament.

#3. Sheamus opened up about his neck injury

Sheamus was on the sidelines for a long time before his return to television earlier this year. The former WWE Champion recently opened up about the injury in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Celtic Warrior noted that he had issues with his neck and, at one point, even thought that his career could be over.

"We're on the road every week; sometimes five days a week, including live events. You have to know safety is very important. Like I was out there last year with a neck thing. I didn't think I'd even get back; you know what I mean? So everything going forward now for me is a blessing but always safety," Sheamus said.

Sheamus made his return shortly after WrestleMania 40. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Pete Dunne.

#2. Jey Uso praised Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is one of the most prominent members of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's roster. The Underdog from The Underground is loved and praised by fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Jey Uso recently talked highly of the former Bloodline member, noting that the former Intercontinental Champion was his favorite performer.

''He [Sami Zayn] grew on me like he grew on all of us. He definitely helped. High key is one of my favorite performers to watch. I like how he acts; I like how he cuts promos; I like the way he moves in the ring. Always learning from every one of my peers. Anyone in the locker room, from the top to the bottom, we're a real family," Jey said at the Fanatics Fest NYC.

Sami Zayn is currently on the shelf. The former Intercontinental Champion has been undergoing stem cell treatment for multiple injuries.

#1. Ricochet makes AEW debut

Ricochet was written off WWE programming on the June 10, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW following a brutal backstage attack from Bron Breakker. The former Prince Puma departed the Stamford-based promotion later that month after his deal expired.

The high-flyer made his debut for Tony Khan's company at the All In PPV last night.

Ricochet participated in the Casino Gauntlet Match and delivered an impressive performance before the eventual defeat. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for the former Speed Champion in the coming weeks.

