WWE News Roundup: Major superstar seemingly bids farewell in an emotional post after Backlash, Becky Lynch insults top faction, Star on receiving RKO

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we discuss all the major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut in the last 24 hours. In today's article, we will look at topics around Randy Orton and Becky Lynch, among others.

Also, a major name has seemingly bid farewell through an emotional post on social media. So without any further delay, let's check it out and more.

#1. Jimmy Uso makes in-ring return

Jimmy Uso returned to in-ring action in a dark match after Friday's SmackDown. The former OG Bloodline member took on Shinsuke Nakamura in an untelevised match, where he picked up the win.

Jimmy suffered a brutal beatdown from Gunther a couple of weeks before WrestleMania 41, which sidelined him. However, Big Jim appeared at The Showcase of the Immortals to celebrate with Jey Uso after the latter's win over The Ring General.

#2. Becky Lynch takes a shot at top WWE faction

Becky Lynch did not take long to embrace her villainous side after returning at WrestleMania 41. The Man revealed that she was the one who took out Bayley in a mystery attack on Night One of 'Mania.

While The Role Model has yet to get back at Lynch, the latter has continued to take shots at her, this time dismissing Bayley's former faction, Damage CTRL.

“Twice I’ve been called to join a WarGames team I had no business being in, because people wanted me to handle Bayley, and they knew that I could. Now, everybody’s so shocked that I attacked the woman that I’ve been fighting for years? By the way, Damage CTRL controlled zero damage. Precisely, zero damage was controlled. Mission failed because Bayley fails at most missions.”

Becky Lynch betrayed Lyra Valkyria shortly after joining forces with her at WrestleMania 41. The Man was also in action at Backlash 2025, where she lost to the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

#3. Superstar reacts after receiving an RKO from Randy Orton

Many notable names tasted the wrath of Randy Orton at Backlash, where The Viper lost his match to John Cena. The main event of WWE's recently concluded premium live event ended on a chaotic note as several officials got involved and were all taken out by Orton.

Hurricane Helms (aka Shane Helms) was among those who received an RKO from The Legend Killer. The WWE veteran reacted to the incident with a short message on X.

"But why? What’s the connection?" Helms wrote.

Orton ended up losing the match as R-Truth stepped in and stopped him from hitting John Cena with a Punt Kick. While The Viper took out Truth with an RKO, Cena managed to capitalize on the distraction to pick up the win.

#4. Major name seemingly bids farewell after WWE Backlash

Pat McAfee donned his wrestling boots at Backlash, where he suffered a loss to Gunther. The WWE commentator sent an emotional message after the loss, hinting that he could be hanging up his boots.

"Life’s a book... each day being a page leading to the next.. phases of life come and go like chapters.. not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed.. and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal influence to get from one era to the next," McAfee wrote on X.

McAfee could also take some time off from his role. However, he is expected to be back on the WWE commentary table soon.

