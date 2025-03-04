WWE News Roundup: Major superstar set to retire in the next two years, Veteran on Roman Reigns' return, New Randy Orton announcement

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to cover some major stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at topics revolving around Randy Orton and Roman Reigns, among others.

Also, a major WWE Superstar has revealed that he will be hanging up his boots in the next two years. So, without any further delay, let's check it out, along with this week's RAW results.

#1 WWE RAW results

Monday Night RAW was loaded with enthralling matches and segments as viewers saw the fallout from Elimination Chamber. CM Punk went off on The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins, which led to a full-blown brawl between The Visionary and The Second City Saint.

Fans also witnessed another interaction between Gunther and Jey Uso after the former defeated Otis in a singles match. The show ended with a major title change.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Gunther def. Otis

Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Ivy Nile to retain the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

War Raiders (c) def. The Creed Brothers to retain the World Tag Team Title

IYO SKY def. Rhea Ripley (c) to become the new Women's World Champion

#2 Veteran comments on Roman Reigns' return

Roman Reigns has hardly appeared on WWE programming on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The OTC was last seen in action at Royal Rumble 2025, following which he was written off TV due to a kayfabe injury.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the situation. He said WWE should keep The Head of the Table away from TV till WrestleMania 41 since many notable names were already active.

"If I were the WWE, I would hold Roman Reigns off till WrestleMania because when all this goes away, they are going to need something. I will not use Roman Reigns between now and WrestleMania. Yeah, you would say they wouldn't advertise him because they have [The] Rock, Cena, Cody and [Randy] Orton, and Jade Cargill."

#3 Randy Orton announced for upcoming Spain show

Randy Orton recently made his return to WWE after being out of action for months. The Legend Killer went after Kevin Owens, who took him out with a Piledriver.

Orton is expected to be a regular face on TV programming on the Road to WrestleMania. The 14-time World Champion was announced for an upcoming edition of SmackDown, which will take place in Spain on March 14.

#4 AJ Styles reveals he will retire in the next two years

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. However, The Phenomenal One is in the twilight phase of his career. During a recent interview, Styles noted that he planned to hang up his boots by the age of 50, which is a little over two years from now.

"I’ve thought about it a lot, much more than I should have. I should have known what I was doing by now. But it’s so hard because you enjoy it so much and I enjoy being around my friends," AJ Styles said. I keep saying that. I’ve said this and said this, but I will not wrestle at 50, I promise you that."

Styles recently made his return from injury, following which he was drafted to RAW. The former world champion looks set to be involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

