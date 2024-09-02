WWE News Roundup: Major superstar has been shockingly removed from the official roster, Randy Orton to turn heel? Rhea Ripley sends a message

Welcome to the newest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to cover all the exciting stories making the rounds in the world of pro wrestling. Today, we will discuss topics about Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Also, a major name has been removed from the company's official roster, casting a shadow over his future. So, without any delay, let's begin.

#1. WWE RAW preview

Multiple matches have been announced for the RAW after Bash in Berlin, as we are now on the road to the Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

Dominik Mysterio, Ilja Dragunov, and Dragon Lee will collide in a triple-threat match, with the winner advancing further in the ongoing tournament to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Bronson Reed will take on Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus in the other match.

Also in action will be the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile of American Made. The trio will take on Alpha Academy in a six-person mixed tag match. In singles action, Shayna Baszler will face Zelina Vega. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will also be present on the red brand. The duo will celebrate their newly won WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#2. Rhea Ripley hypes her victory at Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest picked up the win in their mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin as they defeated Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. The Eradicator hyped up her victory after pinning the Women's World Champion. She took her Instagram handle to send a message:

The feud between the two sides does not look to be over. Rhea is likely to get a title opportunity soon as she pinned the reigning champion at Bash in Berlin.

#3. WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes Randy Orton will soon turn heel

While many expected Kevin Owens to turn heel at Bash in Berlin and betray Cody Rhodes, the Prizefighter accepted the defeat with honor and even congratulated The American Nightmare. However, the storyline looks far from over, with KO embracing his villainous side seemingly being the result.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts, however, went a step further and stated that he sees Randy Orton turning on Cody Rhodes as well.

I love the idea that this is the slow progression of Kevin Owens turning, right? And I feel like because it's being done slowly, it can take us through Bad Blood, maybe into Survivor Series, and just as we're getting towards that end of the year, Cody can get done with Kevin Owens, go, 'Randy, can you believe how maniacal Kevin Owens became?' And then Randy turns on Cody too," he said.

Randy Orton himself was on the losing end of his match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin. The Viper is not the one to rest on his laurels and is expected to bounce back stronger than ever.

#4. Odyssey Jones removed from the WWE roster

Odyssey Jones recently made his return to WWE programming after over a year since getting drafted to the main roster. However, it seems like his return could be cut short as the star was recently removed from the company's official roster page.

We have still received no news about his status. However, often stars are removed from the roster page after getting released from the company.

