WWE News Roundup: Cancelled plans for major title feud, Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar comparison, The IIconics' future update (May 28, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. Plans for a SmackDown women's feud were nixed earlier this year.

Roman Reigns spoke about his current Universal Champion reign. Meanwhile, former WWE stars Peyton Royce (Cassie Lee) and Billie Kay (Jessie McKay) delivered significant updates on their pro wrestling futures.

Not too long ago, Paul Heyman gave his take on Brock Lesnar's potential WWE return. Also, Monday Night RAW's new play-by-play commentator has reacted to his WWE signing via social media.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 WWE scrapped plans for Sasha Banks and Natalya's SmackDown Women's Championship feud

Sasha Banks was the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion on the road to WrestleMania 37. At The Show of Shows, she lost the title to 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

Recently appearing on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Natalya revealed that she was supposed to feud with Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier this year. However, those plans were nixed after Belair won the 30-woman Royal Rumble contest.

“I was supposed to go into a rivalry with Sasha Banks earlier this year and everything changed when Bianca won the Rumble," said Natalya. "I was so excited about wrestling Sasha because I think she’s one of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world, if not the best."

Let’s celebrate @NatbyNature’s birthday by listening to a brand new episode of Oral Sessions with the women’s tag team champs!!! These two women pump me up! @TaminaSnuka @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/7bjwBji28q — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 27, 2021

Although Natalya seemed enthusiastic over a title feud against Sasha Banks that didn't end up happening, her husband, TJ Wilson, encouraged The Queen of Harts to pitch a tag team stint with Tamina.

"I had all these ideas and we were training together and Sasha lit this fire in me. Then I had this new fire in me of teaming with Tamina," Natalya added. "TJ was the inspiration behind it."

Natalya and Tamina recently became the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, Sasha Banks is being advertised to appear in the July 16th edition of SmackDown, which happens to be the show that will kickstart WWE's return to live touring.

1 / 5 NEXT