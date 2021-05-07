WWE News Roundup: Legend defends Eva Marie's return, Drew McIntyre teases huge match, Randy Orton receives praise (May 7, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup to look at the top stories that recently made headlines. Eva Marie's WWE return has led to divisive reactions across social media, and a professional wrestling legend has given her honest opinion on the topic.

A young WWE Superstar recently praised Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman spoke about Roman Reigns' latest run on SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre teased a major match with a popular figure. Also, a WWE icon elaborated on his strained relationship with Vince McMahon in the past.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Mickie James thinks Eva Marie has the potential to succeed in WWE

So amazing!!! Thank you @ReneePaquette for having me on. Who doesn’t love some good #OralSessions 🤷🏻‍♀️♥️ https://t.co/O5oVQdZmtg — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 6, 2021

Mickie James has been trending ever since she was released by WWE alongside several other fan favorites. Meanwhile, Eva Marie's recent return to WWE has led to a lot of controversy among the WWE Universe.

Aside from the fact that Marie's character doesn't cater to pure wrestling audiences, many have compared her to recently released stars such as Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, and James herself.

Mickie James talked about Eva Marie during the latest edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, among various other topics.

She praised Marie for making a name for herself outside of WWE in the last few years. On the subject of characters like Marie, James said that stars in WWE have different roles other than just being pure wrestlers (H/T: Wrestling Inc.):

"I feel like there’s always been — even going back to old school wrestling — that there’s a role for everybody and not everybody has to be a five star wrestler, or whatever, and have dream matches," James stated. "That doesn’t have to be a thing, if their character is strong and they can sells tickets, get ratings, I guess it works.”

Haha were hear to spread the good word!! Loved having you on! https://t.co/AbzJfEukHS — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 6, 2021

Mickie James also addressed the potential hypocrisy of WWE bringing in new talent while releasing other stars due to alleged budget cuts. She pointed out that there have always been changes on the roster with new or returning stars after WrestleMania.

The professional wrestling veteran respected Eva Marie's entrepreneurial skills and mentioned how the latter can succeed in WWE this time around:

“She’s beautiful and stunning, and I do have mad respect in the sense that she has a million followers and been able to rebrand herself and really do a whole other thing outside of wrestling once she left,” James added. “Me being an entrepreneur — and I’m always looking at stuff — I completely respect that side of her. If she can capitalize on all of this heat and just kind of go, ‘Yeah? So?’ That’s where the real — everybody will hate her and it will be great for her.”

Let us know your thoughts on Eva Marie's WWE return in the comments section below.

