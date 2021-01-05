WWE News Roundup: Plans for top RAW Superstar to win Royal Rumble rejected by Vince McMahon, Big update on Goldberg's return

It's the first WWE News Roundup of 2021 and it's quite a big one. We have news on Vince McMahon rejecting plans for a RAW Superstar to win the men's Royal Rumble, the latest on Goldberg's match against Drew McIntyre at the Rumble pay-per-view, and more.

#6 Vince McMahon rejected plans for Keith Lee to win the Royal Rumble

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble is only weeks away and the big question going around is who will win the Rumble matches this year. There are quite a few contenders for the men’s Royal Rumble matches this year and among them is RAW Superstar Keith Lee.

Sources in WWE recently told SK Wrestling that some within the company wanted Keith Lee to win the Royal Rumble. However, Vince McMahon rejected the plans:

WWE was strongly considering Keith Lee winning it (Royal Rumble) due to his popularity with WWE fans, but Vince McMahon threw the wrench into that idea. His input has been kind of shaded by underlings lately due to his age, but his thoughts on Lee make sense. Lee would be exposed as not being ready for the main roster, especially if he started early. Starting much later in the Rumble would confirm he wasn't ready. H/T: SK Wrestling

#5 Backstage update on Goldberg's return on WWE RAW

Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre on RAW last night and the WWE Champion quickly accepted. Goldberg had been teasing a match against Roman Reigns last year but it looks like WWE quickly changed plans and decided to go with Goldberg vs. McIntyre instead.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on the situation an on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing why WWE decided to have Goldberg return now and challenge Drew McIntyre instead of Roman Reigns. He said that the plan for Goldberg to face Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble was only finalized on Saturday and Goldberg was chosen because 'they had nobody ready for anything':

The Goldberg thing, so Bill Goldberg vs Drew McIntyre is going to be the main event of the Royal Rumble. So this was decided on Saturday. So if you're wondering why Goldberg did all this buildup with Roman Reigns if he's going to wrestle Drew McIntyre and it's like, that is your answer. It wasn't a swerve. It wasn't to throw people off. It was because they had nobody ready for anything. H/T: SK

